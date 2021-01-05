Clemson's Trevor Lawrence finishes second in Heisman Trophy voting

CLEMSON — Few things in the modern era have felt more certain than Trevor Lawrence winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

The award is reserved for only the finest of college football talent, and Lawrence, the Clemson star, is widely believed to be a generational quarterback.

As soon as the dust settled on the 2019 season, fans turned to two likely outcomes for this campaign: Clemson would win the College Football Playoff national championship, and Lawrence the Heisman.

But not all that is preordained comes true. Last week, the Tigers fell to Ohio State in the national semifinal Sugar Bowl, and on Tuesday, when the name of the Heisman was announced, it was someone other than Lawrence.

The distinction went to Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who received 447 first-place votes and 1,856 total votes. Lawrence finished second with 222 first-place votes and 1,187 total points.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones finished third with 138 first-place votes and 1,130 total points, and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask took fourth with 61 first-place votes and 737 total points.

A Clemson player still has never won the Heisman. Former quarterback Deshaun Watson was a finalist in 2015 and runner up in 2016.

Lawrence is likely to declare for the 2021 NFL draft and is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He leaves behind a legacy as perhaps the greatest player in program history.

Lawrence finished the season 231-of-334 passing (69.2 completion percentage) for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions, with 203 yards on the ground and eight rushing scores.

He was 33-of-48 passing for 400 yards and two touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl, but the blowout loss ended on a sour note for the junior: his last pass turned into an interception in the end zone.

Lawrence's Heisman odds dropped in late October after it was revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19. Lawrence then missed two games — the Tigers' 34-28 win over Boston College on Oct. 31 and their 47-40 double overtime loss at Notre Dame the following weekend.

Swinney continued to campaign for Lawrence through the end of the season. The Heisman had become too stats-driven, he insisted.

"I know it's not a pro potential award. But he's lost one game. It's not a career award, either. We all know that. But his season has been, this has been the best he's been," Swinney said Dec. 28. "The best player in the country is Trevor Lawrence. And to me, it's not close."

Smith and the No. 1 Crimson Tide play the Buckeyes in the national title game Jan. 11.