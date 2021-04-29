Clemson's Trevor Lawrence drafted No. 1 by Jacksonville Jaguars

CLEMSON — The fates of an NFL franchise, a college football program and a star player collided the night of April 29, and in the aftermath there was all smiles.

That Trevor Lawrence, the erstwhile Clemson quarterback, would be selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL draft was no surprise. But this is a society of rituals, and there is perhaps no more anticipated sports ritual than the annual NFL draft, and by extension, the coronation of the top pick.

In Lawrence's case, there was no suspense. His star had been made since January of 2019 when he led the Tigers past Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game. He was promptly installed as the face of college football, a title he would retain until departing after his junior season. But not before compiling a 34-2 record, finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting, winning 2020 ACC Player of the Year honors and breaking too many Clemson and league football records to count.

Lawrence's moment in the spotlight April 29 doubled as free advertising for Clemson and coach Dabo Swinney, who is credited for shepherding the most anticipated quarterback prospect in a generation to the next level. Lawrence, as it happens, is the first-ever No. 1 pick from Clemson, and just the fourth with South Carolina ties: USC's Jadeveon Clowney went to the Houston Texans in 2014; Charleston native Courtney Brown went to the Cleveland Browns in 2000; and USC's George Rogers went to the New Orleans Saints in 1981.

Lawrence elected not to attend the draft in downtown Cleveland, and instead took in the scene from his house in Seneca, with Clemson paraphernalia and a giant wooden cross hanging above the fireplace. It is tradition for top-tier picks, upon hearing their name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, to walk across the stage and pose for photos, but that wouldn't have been Lawrence's style.

Lawrence, 21, is one of the leaders of the new generation of star athletes who no longer take the status quo at face value. At Clemson, the Cartersville, Ga., native pushed for racial justice and player empowerment, even calling for the formation of a college football players' association.

That strong sense of individualism sometimes rubs others the wrong way. Never mind that the 6-foot-6, 220-pound, golden-locked Lawrence has been labeled a star since his early teens.

After Goodell called Lawrence's name at 8:26 p.m., the quarterback, dressed in a $429 olive Indochino suit, hugged his wife, Marissa, and his parents, Amanda and Jeremy. The room of about 60 loved ones exploded in cheers. It was a moment of celebration, sure, but implicit in the commotion was a call to action: It was time to get to work.

Lawrence will now be tasked with leading one of the league's most historically downtrodden franchises. The Jaguars went 1-15 in 2020 and haven't made the postseason since 2017, when they advanced to the AFC Championship game. They have never competed in a Super Bowl.

The city is pining for Lawrence, and for good reason. At Clemson he threw for 10,098 yards, with a 66.6 completion percentage, and 90 touchdowns. He also rushed for 934 yards and 18 scores. He led Clemson back to the national championship game in 2019, and to the national semifinals in 2020.

Expectations are high for Lawrence, but then again, they always have been. On April 29, it was all smiles in Cartersville, in Clemson, and in Jacksonville. What comes next is up to Lawrence.