Clemson's Trevor Lawrence doesn't rule out possible senior season return

Trevor Lawrence is among the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy. Ken Ruinard/USA Today

CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence on Tuesday refrained from ruling out a possible return to Clemson for his senior season.

The junior quarterback, who is set to graduate in December and is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, declared in September this would be his last college season.

But with the New York Jets, an organization long reviled for its decision making, on pace to have the worst record in the NFL and earn the first draft pick, some talking heads have urged Lawrence to reconsider.

The Heisman Trophy contender was asked if there was anything that might make him reverse course.

"We'll just have to see how things will unfold. I think there's a lot of factors in that," Lawrence said. "My mindset has been that I'm going to move on. But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen.

"Just trusting that God has a plan for me, no matter where that is."

The 6-6, 220-pound Lawrence is 135-of-191 passing (70.7 completion percentage) for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 71 yards and four scores on 29 carries.

Lawrence in 2018 guided the Tigers to a 44-6 win over Alabama in the national championship game. 

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

