Clemson's Trevor Lawrence calls for 'shift in the way of thinking' after George Floyd murder

CLEMSON — Rare is it that Trevor Lawrence uses his platform to weigh in on social issues. Friday, the Clemson quarterback on Twitter called for change after a handcuffed black man died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.
"There has to be a shift in the way of thinking," Lawrence wrote. "Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate. If you put yourself in someone else's shoes and you don't like how it feels — that's when you know things need to change."
The officer, Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday, was caught on video with his knee on the neck of George Floyd. "I can't breath," Floyd said in the video.
Floyd later died. The incident triggered an uproar on social media and protests in Minnesota and across the United States.
"I'm siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience," Lawrence wrote. "The injustice is clear ... and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you're still 'explaining' it — check your heart and ask why."