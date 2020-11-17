Clemson's Trevor Lawrence brings gratitude to final stretch of season after COVID-19

CLEMSON — For about 80 seconds Tuesday morning, No. 4 Clemson's media availability session devolved into a comedy of technological errors.

Because of the coronavirus, all player interviews this season are conducted over Zoom, and for the most part the process has run smoothly.

But early into Trevor Lawrence's session, a reporter's question came in all jumbled. Then the quarterback accidentally muted himself. Then another reporter's question again sounded incoherent, and Lawrence smiled and chuckled.

Finally, the quarterback unmuted himself, and the presser proceeded on as normal. But, for a brief moment, the silly incident had encapsulated just how weird and off-kilter 2020 is for everyone.

Perhaps more importantly, it provided Lawrence — about three weeks removed from his positive COVID-19 test — with a needed moment of levity.

The superstar, who will return to the field this weekend against Florida State, said he's approaching the rest of this season with a fresh perspective.

"Just shows you it's a privilege to get to do what we do," Lawrence said. "The days can be long sometimes, and sometimes you can kind of lose sight of what you do and why you do it. (I'm) really more appreciative than ever to be back. It means, just being a part of this team."

Lawrence said he'd been practicing gratitude even before his positive test, which prevented him from playing in the Tigers' games against Boston College and Notre Dame.

This season, after all, was in doubt over the summer as the virus ravaged the nation.

The junior was one of the players who led the public push for the campaign to go on as planned. And he made the most of his first six games: He was 135 of 191 passing for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed for 71 yards and four TDs on 21 carries.

Then, on Oct. 29, the news broke: Lawrence, like millions of other Americans, had tested positive for the virus.

The news engulfed the college football world and beyond, in part because of the stature Lawrence holds in the collective consciousness. Tall, muscular and handsome, the 21-year-old looks like the best of the human race. He's the picture of vitality.

Look at his arm. Look at his hair. How could he, too, fall ill from this virus, forced into isolation like so many before him?

But he did.

And now he's back.

"He's chomping at the bit to play," coach Dabo Swinney said. "You know what you're going to get with (No.) 16."

What Swinney didn't know was what he'd get out of freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, who was thrust into the lineup because of Lawrence's absence.

Uiagalelei was in the film room two days before the Oct. 31 Boston College game when Swinney informed him he'd be starting that weekend. He guided the Tigers to a come-from-behind 34-28 victory, then led Swinney's team into Notre Dame the following weekend.

With Lawrence back on the sideline, but not cleared to play, the Tigers fell to the Fighting Irish 47-40 in double overtime. It was their first regular season loss in 37 games.

It was difficult for Lawrence to watch the Boston College win from home. He missed out on the celebratory postgame locker room.

It was perhaps even more difficult for him to experience the Notre Dame loss in person. He was there for the somber postgame flight home.

Now with three regular season games remaining in what is likely to be his final college season, Lawrence is trying to savor the moment.

"I've been trying to remind myself every day to appreciate the little things," he said.

Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was considered a Heisman Trophy favorite before he contracted the virus, but in the weeks since his odds have dropped.

He said Tuesday his mind is focused not on postseason awards but on Tallahassee, Fla. On Saturday, some time after noon, he'll plop on his helmet, trot out to the Doak Campbell Stadium field and clear his mind of all the noise: the Heisman talk, the NFL talk, the COVID talk and, mercifully, the stilted Zoom talk.

He'll line up in the shotgun, left foot slightly in front of the right, and, finally, call for the ball: "Hike!"

Swinney addresses Muschamp firing

Swinney on Tuesday said he feels for Will Muschamp after South Carolina fired the head coach over the weekend.

"I certainly hate it for him and wish him the best," Swinney said.

The Clemson coach attracted some social media heat on Monday after he was asked about Muschamp's firing during his weekly radio show. Swinney noted that Muschamp has a wife and kids also affected by the news, prompting some Twitter users to point to Muschamp's $13.2 million buyout.

That figure could be negotiated down.

"Will Muschamp just made more money than I’ll probably see in my entire life," one Twitter user wrote.

Swinney on Tuesday seemed to address that criticism.

"Listen, I know people say, 'Oh, he's getting money' and this and that," Swinney said. "(But) this is his livelihood, his passion.

"It's not just him. He's got a whole team down there that came to play for him."

Clemson beat South Carolina all four times Swinney and Muschamp squared off. The Tigers most recently beat the Gamecocks 38-3 last season in Columbia.

The rivals won't play this season for the first time in more than 100 years because of COVID-19.

Clemson (7-1) plays at Florida State this weekend, while South Carolina (2-5) hosts Missouri.