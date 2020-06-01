Clemson's top wide receiver to miss season with injury, career in question

CLEMSON — Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross will miss the 2020 season, coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday.

Swinney said there's "no guarantees" Ross will be able to play football again after an X-ray revealed a congenital fusion in his spine he's had since birth.

The condition was discovered after the junior caught a pass and took a hit during spring practice and felt "stinger symptoms." Ross, who also has a bulging disk, will have surgery Friday designed to "take him out of harm's way as far as risk of paralysis."

"Nobody to this point knew he had that, and he's had no issues his whole career," Swinney said. "There's been many people play football with a surgical fusion. That happens a lot of times. But we don't know of one that's had a surgical and congenital."

The injury is a big blow for Clemson. Ross caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, after recording 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman in 2018.

He was slated to be the Tigers' No. 1 receiving option with Tee Higgins leaving for the NFL.

Now a position group that was supposed to be a strength for Clemson in 2020 has been cast into doubt. So has Ross's future — even though the Phenix City, Ala., native feels fine, Swinney said.

"Justyn is great. He can run, jump, do backflips, dunk the basketball. He looks like he's always looked. And obviously he's never had any issues with this, because he was born with it. He's had it his whole life," Swinney said. "The further he went in his football career, it probably would've shown up."

Swinney said Ross will have a decision to make in January, so long as the surgery goes well: Return to Clemson or go to the NFL scouting combine.

"If he was a football coach, or an accountant, or whatever, he'd be back at it in probably six weeks," Swinney said. "But he's a football player."