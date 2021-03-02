Clemson's Tony Elliott explains his wants in head coaching job

CLEMSON — After another offseason of rumors linking Tony Elliott to various head coaching openings, the offensive coordinator remains at Clemson. That doesn't mean Elliott isn't still looking for a bigger gig — he just hasn't found the right fit.

Elliott reportedly was a top candidate for the Tennessee vacancy before Josh Heupel, the former UCF head coach, was hired.

The offensive coordinator on Wednesday expanded on what he's looking for in a potential head coaching job.

"For me, it's more about everything else than it is the actual football piece," Elliott said.

That means landing in a comfortable environment for his family. Elliott, 41, and his wife Tameka have two young sons who've grown up in Clemson. His kids have played on local sports teams and made friends, including the sons of Clemson baseball assistant Bradley LeCroy.

LeCroy's family lives in the same neighborhood, and when Elliott is busy during football season LeCroy takes Elliott's kids out to hit tennis balls.

Elliott said he's learned from coach Dabo Swinney the importance of family.

"To see how he's been able to raise boys, and then also he's proven what's most important is the quality of life," Elliott said of Swinney.

When he does settle on a new job, Elliott said, he wants to make sure the university president and athletic director's priorities are in line with his. That means a place in which players can grow off the field and he can fully invest in the community.

Winning is important, too.

"There's going to be high expectations wherever I go, because of where I'm leaving," Elliott said. "An opportunity to win, win the right way, and have the full support of everybody that touches the program."

The flirtation with Tennessee marked the conclusion of a particularly challenging 12-month period for Elliott, who missed Clemson's 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl. In addition to navigating the coronavirus and the nation's grappling with racial injustice, Elliott early in 2020 watched his wife, Tameka, come down with a mysterious illness.

Tameka found medication that improved her condition, but the Elliotts remain on the hunt for an official diagnosis.

"What I took from last year was that, 'Hey, nothing's promised,'" Elliott said. "You got to appreciate every single day and truly operate from a place of joy."

That approach is driven home by Swinney, who Elliott called a "father figure." The affection is mutual.

"I love Tony," Swinney said. "The only reason he's not a head coach right now is it just hasn't been the right one for him.

"That's the only reason."

Young running backs impress

Elliott has moved over to tight ends coach — C.J. Spiller is the team's new running backs coach — but the offensive coordinator still has his eyes on the position group he coached for a decade.

Elliott said sophomore Kobe Pace and junior Chez Mellusi are the two reserves most pushing senior Lyn-J Dixon, the presumptive starter.

"The great thing is C.J. has the opportunity to kind of set the stage the way he wants to," Elliott said.

Freshmen Phil Mafah and Will Shipley have also impressed, Elliott said.