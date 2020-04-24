Clemson's Tee Higgins, Tanner Muse selected in NFL Draft

CLEMSON — Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins on Friday was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Former safety Tanner Muse was then taken by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 36 pick in the third round (No. 100 overall pick), bringing Clemson's total number of draftees to four.

Thursday, linebacker Isaiah Simmons went No. 8 to the Arizona Cardinals and cornerback A.J. Terrell went No. 16 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Muse represents coach Dabo Swinney's 61st player to be drafted into the NFL. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Muse, who many believe will transition to linebacker at the next level, recorded 55 tackles, four interceptions, three pass deflections and two sacks in 2019. He was a third-team AP All-American and a first-team All-ACC selection.

He was sometimes picked on in pass coverage by opposing quarterbacks, but he has a knack for finding the football and he ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. Muse joins former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on the Raiders.

Higgins was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2019, having recorded 59 catches for a team-high 1,167 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He finished his college career tied for the most receiving touchdowns (27) in program history with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins.

He projected as a first-round selection after he declared for the draft in January, but his stock fell after he opted against working out at the combine, citing a tweaked hamstring. Six wide receivers were chosen ahead of him in the first round.

The Bengals, of course, saw something in him. He joins former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who torched Clemson in the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship game and who Cincinnati was selected with the No. 1 overall pick. He also teams up with seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green.