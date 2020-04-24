Clemson's Tee Higgins selected by Cincinnati Bengals in second round of NFL Draft

CLEMSON — Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins on Friday was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Higgins is the third former Tigers to be selected. Thursday, linebacker Isaiah Simmons went No. 8 to the Arizona Cardinals and cornerback A.J. Terrell went No. 16 to the Atlanta Falcons.

The wide receiver is coach Dabo Swinney's 60th player to be drafted into the NFL.

Higgins was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2019, having recorded 59 catches for a team-high 1,167 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He finished his college career tied for the most receiving touchdowns (27) in program history with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins.

He projected as a first-round selection after he declared for the draft in January, but his stock fell after he opted against working out at the NFL scouting combine, citing a tweaked hamstring. Six wide receivers were chosen ahead of him in the first round.

The Bengals, of course, saw something in him. He joins former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who torched Clemson in the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship game and who Cincinnati was selected with the No. 1 overall pick. He also teams up with seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green.