Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Terrell selected in first round of NFL Draft

CLEMSON — Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Earlier in the night, linebacker Isaiah Simmons went No. 8 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Terrell is coach Dabo Swinney's 59th draft selection and 13th first rounder. Clemson is now tied with Florida for the fourth most draft picks since the 2015 season with 26.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Terrell projects as a top corner at the next level. He was Clemson's leading defender in pass coverage this past season and finished with 34 tackles, three pass deflections and two interceptions.

He did struggle in coverage against LSU in the College Football Playoff national championship, but he otherwise was one of the more reliable defenders for a Tigers unit that some expected to struggle given the mass exodus of lineman from the previous season's national championship team. With Terrell and Simmons leading the way, the Tigers led the nation in points allowed (10.6 per game) and yards allowed (244.7 per game).

Simmons, a native of Olathe, Kan., recorded 104 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble in 2019 and earned the 2019 Butkus Award, given annually to the nation's top linebacker.

Simmons, though, has burnished a reputation as a hybrid defender with the ability to make plays all over the field. It's an attractive quality for NFL teams, which are increasingly looking for players with that kind of versatility.

ACC Network analyst Mark Herzlich believes Simmons projects as a down safety at the next level, alternating plays in the box and back in coverage.

"He is going to be a guy that quarterbacks have to ID where he is before every single play," Herzlich said. "He is going to wreak havoc on offenses."

Former Tigers wide receiver Tee Higgins was once considered a likely top-20 pick, but he's fallen to the second round in most mock drafts due to concerns about a right ankle injury.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. LSU beat Clemson, 42-25, in the national championship game.