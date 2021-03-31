CLEMSON — Last March, Justyn Ross confronted a harsh reality: He might never be cleared to play football ever again. The Clemson wide receiver had learned he had a congenital fusion in his spine.

But after successful surgery in June, Ross began the journey back to the field and is expected to be cleared by the start of fall camp. On March 31, in his first public comments since the episode, Ross opened up about the most difficult year of his life.

"I realized how quick the game could be taken from me," he said.

The spinal condition was discovered during last year's spring practice, when Ross caught a pass on a slant route and collided with a linebacker. He got a stinger, and per team protocol underwent an X-Ray, which revealed the previously unknown bulging disc.

Ross, who was expected to be Clemson's No. 1 wide receiver in 2020, was referred to Dr. Okonkwo, a neurosurgeon based in Pittsburgh. Okonkwo put Ross' mind at ease.

"At first it was kind of hard," Ross said. "But after talking with my family, and everything, and finally finding the doctor that'll do the surgery, I felt a little better because the doctor gave a lot of confidence."

After the surgery, Ross had to sit still for about three months. In the fall he rejoined practice, without contact, while periodically checking in with Okonkwo. He has one final appointment in June, at which point Clemson hopes Ross will finally be cleared for contact.

Ross said he's not concerned about potential long-term injuries stemming from the condition if he returns to football.

"If the doctor has the confidence to put me out there," Ross said, "then I'll be able to play for a long time."

Ross caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. The following season he recorded 66 catches, 865 yards and eight touchdowns. After missing the 2020 campaign, he's projected to be the Tigers' starting slot receiver this season.