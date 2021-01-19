Clemson's Powell plays for 'Ma Upton': 'She was like superwoman'

CLEMSON — Her students called her "Ma Upton," but to you she was always Elizabeth. Your only daughter. She's gone, you're sure of it. But then you flick on the TV, and you see that kid playing wide receiver, and you can practically hear her rooting him on and yelling at the referees.

"Elizabeth," you say, "I know you’re so proud of him.”

This was Joyce Upton’s routine for the past four years of fall Saturdays. While everyone else in Smithfield, N.C., dialed in the Duke, North Carolina or N.C. State game, she and her husband Stephen planted themselves and their hamburgers in front of the Clemson game.

“I kept my eye on No. 17,” Stephen said.

That's what Elizabeth would've done. The physical education and health teacher loved her students at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, N.C., — she was "Ma Upton" to all — but in Cornell Powell she saw something more. She saw his grandmother, the woman who had shepherded her when Elizabeth first started at Rose, who had provided an ear through her divorce and who made the most delicious meatballs.

Elizabeth promised to watch out for him. And that's what Elizabeth did, up until breast cancer took her at age 53 in July 2017.

"I felt like I lost part of me," Powell said then.

The Uptons found comfort in pictures, trinkets and memories, but also in this kid whom they'd met only once, for a few minutes at Elizabeth's induction into J.H. Rose Hall of Fame in 2015. They watched and they waited, pining for glimpses of the backup wide receiver.

And then in 2020, his final season, the afterthought became the star, one of Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets, an invitee to the Senior Bowl and a fixture in NFL mock drafts.

It made no sense to anyone else, but Joyce and Stephen swelled with the pride of grandparents, never dreaming that their affection might be mutual. If only once, instead of whooping and hollering, they'd rushed right up to the TV screen when Powell flew into the end zone and cameras zoomed in close, they'd have been shocked to see what was written on his eyeblack.

'Ma Upton'

Before Elizabeth was the school mom, there was Iciline Woolard.

Officially, Woolard was employed at Rose as a custodian. But her influence stretched beyond that. On big events she always found herself in the kitchen, whipping up chicken salad and cheese biscuits. When children misbehaved, teachers directed them to Woolard.

“I’d fuss them out a little bit, tell them what they were supposed to be doing,” she said. “Then when we finished, we’d hug and they’d go back to class.”

It didn’t take long for Elizabeth to latch on to Woolard after starting at Rose in 1987. When Elizabeth's dog died, Woolard was there. When Elizabeth's marriage dissolved, Woolard was there. And in 2006, when Woolard woke up from breast cancer surgery, Elizabeth was there, standing beside the hospital bed, crying.

"Baby," Woolard said, "I'm OK."

As she aged, Elizabeth adopted some of Woolard's best traits. She became the person to whom students seeking guidance turned. Need lunch money? Go see Elizabeth. In a city in which the poverty rate is around 32 percent — almost 20 points higher than the state average — the nickname "Ma Upton" felt like a natural fit.

She stood 5-4 and weighed about 120 pounds, but Elizabeth commandeered a room like no other. Blond hair tied back in a ponytail, her soft voice held an air of authority. When she felt a student's punishment was unjust, she had no problem puffing out her chest, barging into the main office and stating her case.

“(She) had a little war in her,” said Lori Moore, Woolard’s daughter and a CHOICE coordinator at Rose.

Her office, pocked in a hallway across from the gymnasium, popped with visitors. Students sank into the light blue loveseat and saw themselves on the walls. Elizabeth, who never had children of her own, decorated the walls with prom photos, sports photos and newspaper clippings. Embarrassment was to be left at the door.

Ahead of the 2011-12 school year, Woolard and Moore gave Elizabeth a heads up. Woolard's grandson was coming to Rose. He was a star athlete, and the community had already designated him The Next Big Thing. He needed some perspective, and a friendly ear, too.

Would Elizabeth mind looking after him?

'Superwoman'

“His whole childhood,” former Rose football coach Dave Wojtecki said, “he was told how great he was.”

And so Powell started high school with the swagger of a second-semester senior. He clashed with Wojtecki, who didn’t think Powell’s hustle matched his talent. Then Powell met his gym teacher.

“Nobody owes you anything,” Elizabeth told him.

Message received. His relationship with Wojtecki soared, and so did his football career. Elizabeth provided a steady presence. When an injury left him in crutches, Elizabeth helped shoulder the burden. When he had girlfriend problems, Elizabeth provided a healthy perspective.

Hers was a worldview shaped by faith. And perseverance. In 2011, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, just like Woolard five years earlier. She beat it, and in remission she shared with the world a message.

“Just be in the moment,” Powell said. “Especially (as) someone who had already beaten cancer, she had a greater appreciation for life, and she wanted everyone to feel that.

“She was like Superwoman.”

Her recovery fortified her relationship with Wooland. They attended survivors’ marches together, decked out in pink. Every Christmas, Elizabeth hand-delivered Woolard a bag of trail mix with a bow on top — made by Joyce.

And then the cancer returned, in five places in her back. She never missed a day of school. Again, she recovered. She retired in 2016, along with Peacock, her fiancé. Powell went off to Clemson and kept in touch. One day after he helped the Tigers win the 2017 national championship, he called Elizabeth.

A woman with a sweet-sounding voice answered the phone.

“Hello, beautiful,” Powell said.

“No,” Joyce responded. “This is beautiful’s mother. She’s not able to speak with you right now.”

Family

Elizabeth was an assiduously healthy eater. She was into wellness before wellness was trendy, scanning the backs of vegetable cans for toxic ingredients. She limited her sodium intake, and her fats, and she avoided food additives. She never missed a workout.

But cancer can make a fool of the rules.

Elizabeth planned to ease into retirement — while still substitute teaching, of course — get married, and then return to Rose to work part-time. The kids needed her.

This time, when the cancer came back, in her breast and in her right hip bone, it was different. In March 2017, Joyce moved in with Elizabeth and Peacock to take care of her daughter. Elizabeth spent most of her hours in a brown lift chair, her mother by her side.

When Elizabeth was growing up, she and her friends liked to play school. She always volunteered to play teacher. Perhaps her inspiration came from Joyce, who had been a teacher herself. Elizabeth’s friends even had a nickname for Joyce: “Ma Upton.”

Joyce was by Elizabeth's side when her daughter went into hospice, along with Peacock. Eli, the 6-pound shi tzu Peacock had gifted Elizabeth for Valentine's Day, lay beside her on the bed.

In the weeks and months after Elizabeth’s funeral, Joyce was bombarded with well-wishes and mementos. Peacock continued to make regular visits, and even gifted Joyce the recliner in which Elizabeth spent her final days.

Joyce parked it in front of the television. She and Stephen missed just one Clemson game over the rest of Powell’s career, and they talked about him with whomever would listen. He was family, even if he didn’t know it.

Then one day this season a family friend came over for dinner. Her granddaughter was a Clemson student, and, actually, she had taken a recent picture of Powell.

You see the photo, and you can hardly believe the words etched on Powell's eye-black.

“Liz” under one eye. Beneath the other: “Upton.”

Your daughter's gone, you're sure of it. You miss her. And so does he.