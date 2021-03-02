CLEMSON — Last week, D.J. Uiagalelei's phone buzzed with a text from a friend who was in Santa Monica, Calif., and needed a restaurant recommendation. Uiagalelei hails from nearby Bellflower.

"I told him there's a really good seafood place out there," Uiagalelei said.

The friend, it should be noted, was Trevor Lawrence, the former Clemson star quarterback and Uiagalalei's predecessor. The tip represented a role reversal for the two: Lawrence spent last season dispensing advice to Uiagalelei.

But now the Tigers are Uiagalelei's team and the sophomore is intent on taking Clemson back to the College Football Playoff, while using Lawrence as a blueprint.

That process started last week at the onset of spring practice.

"The biggest thing I took was how he handled everything," Uiagalelei said. "How committed he is to being the best person on the field and off the field."

Uiagalelei said he is pushing himself to be more of a vocal leader, though it is more in his nature to lead by example, as Lawrence did. Lawrence was always on time, Uiagalelei said, and always completed his schoolwork.

That's the standard Uiagalelei is working toward.

"I want to be the most accountable guy on the team," he said.

That's a strong statement, especially considering the degree to which Uiagalelei impressed in limited action last season. He was called to start two games after Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19, and in his second start threw for 439 yards against Notre Dame.

He finished his rookie season 78-of-117 passing (66.7 completion percentage) for 914 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions, while playing through a shoulder injury that limited the coaching staff's willingness to let him run. Still, he rushed for four touchdowns.

Expectations for Lawrence's successor are high, but Uiagalelei's teammates believe he's up to the task. Senior running back Lyn-J Dixon after a recent practice shook his head in disbelief when asked about the quarterback's talent.

"What I saw today (is) what I saw when he first got here," Dixon said on March 1. "The man's amazing."

Clemson fans will get the chance to see the Uiagalelei-led offense in the April 3 spring game. Until then, the quarterback will continue to work, pulling inspiration from his golden-haired mentor.

"Don't let (Uiagalelei) fool ya," coach Dabo Swinney said. "He's very calm and (has a) cool demeanor, great poise, but he's incredibly committed. He's passionate about being great."

Uiagalelei made sure to watch Lawrence's pro day on Feb. 12, when representatives from 16 NFL teams gathered at Clemson to watch Lawrence throw to former Tigers teammate Cornell Powell, among others.

Lawrence is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I feel like there should've only been one team here, unless everybody else was here to see Cornell," Uiagalelei said.

Uiagalelei knows one day that could be him, the toast of the sport with the budget to dine at fancy seafood restaurants along the Santa Monica pier.

Uiagalelei said he heard the place has delicious fish tacos. "I haven't been there," he said, smiling, "yet."