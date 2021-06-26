Clemson's Monte Lee makes pitch to keep MLB prospects Bubba Chandler, Will Taylor

CLEMSON — Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor have decisions to make.

Both have signed to play football and baseball at Clemson this season, but the two-sport stars are also projected as first-round selections in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft.

Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee wants both in his program, as does football coach Dabo Swinney, who could use Chandler and Taylor to bolster his light quarterbacks room. That's why Lee has been "actively communicating" with Chandler and Taylor, and had plans to meet with both of them in person this past week.

"What's the right move for them is going to be a family decision," Lee said. "We try to share with them the benefits of the Clemson experience. I don't know if you can have a better experience than going to school at a place like Clemson, playing in the best football program in the country, with Clemson football, and getting the opportunity to do both."

Landing one or both players would be a big recruiting win for Lee, who needs to show athletics director Dan Radakovich results after the Tigers' first losing season since 1957. Each would no doubt be a boon to Lee's team next season.

And the Tigers' quarterbacks room could use reinforcements behind starter D.J. Uiagalelei, with backup Taisun Phommachanh (Achilles) likely out for the season. Chandler and Taylor were 3-star quarterback recruits.

The two have more immediate earning potential in pro baseball, however. MLB.com's latest mock draft has both getting selected in the first round: Chandler at No. 17 to the Cincinnati Reds and Taylor at No. 27 to the San Diego Padres. Opting to play for Clemson could mean leaving millions of dollars on the table.

Lee noted, however, that because of restructuring in the minor leagues — MLB in December cut its farm teams from 162 to 120 — there will be fewer opportunities for new signees to play right away this summer and fall.

"When will you play competitive baseball if you sign a professional contract this year? It could be awhile before those guys go out and play," Lee said. "You come to Clemson, you're going be able to compete during that time period. We feel like it's a great situation for guys to come to school."

There's no beating the chance to play both sports in the ACC, Lee said.

"I don't know if there's a price tag on that type of experience," he said.