Clemson's men's basketball season paused due to COVID-19

CLEMSON — The Clemson men's basketball team on Friday announced a temporary pause on all team activity after a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contract tracing within the program.

The pause comes one day after South Carolina's men's and women's basketball teams announced pauses for the same reason.

The news means No. 19 Clemson's game at North Carolina scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. So has the Tigers' home tilt with Syracuse scheduled for Tuesday.

This is the first COVID-related pause for coach Brad Brownell's team. Since starting the season in late November, basketball teams across the NCAA have dealt with similar situations.

Clemson is in the midst of a 9-1 start to the campaign. The team is led by senior forward Aamir Simms (12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game) and redshirt sophomore guard Nick Honor (10.7 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game).

The Tigers on Tuesday picked up a 74-70 overtime win over N.C. State after Simms hit the go-ahead bucket.

It is unclear when the two games will be made up. Clemson's next scheduled game is against No. 22 Virginia at home on Jan. 16.

Brownell earlier Friday spoke to the mental fatigue the Tigers have dealt with this season.

"There's a lot of things that are going on, that these are kids are seeing and dealing with, with social media," Brownell said. "We were really tired, mentally as much as physically, at Christmas time, and that's why we made a decision to let our guys go home.

"How do you manage that now? I don't know. There's no playbook for this."