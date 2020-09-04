Clemson's Lawrence named preseason ACC Player of the Year, Etienne runner-up

CLEMSON — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC preseason player of the year, the conference announced Friday.

Lawrence was named on 100 ballots. Running back Travis Etienne, the two-time reigning ACC player of the year, came in second and was named on 30 ballots.

Clemson placed five players on the preseason All-ACC team and was selected first in the preseason poll, earning 132 of 134 first-place votes. Coach Dabo Swinney's team was also selected to win the ACC championship game.

Etienne received the most votes (133) for the All-ACC team, followed by Lawrence (130). Cornerback Derion Kendrick (85), defensive tackle Tyler Davis (75) and offensive tackle Jackson Carman (64) were Clemson's other honorees.

Clemson opens the season Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.