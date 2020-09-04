You are the owner of this article.
Clemson's Lawrence named preseason ACC Player of the Year, Etienne runner-up

  • Updated
USC_v_Clemson_11-30-19_0337.jpg

Trevor Lawrence (16) and Travis Etienne (9) make Clemson a national title contender. Provided/Artie Walker Jr.

CLEMSON — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC preseason player of the year, the conference announced Friday. 

Lawrence was named on 100 ballots. Running back Travis Etienne, the two-time reigning ACC player of the year, came in second and was named on 30 ballots.

Clemson placed five players on the preseason All-ACC team and was selected first in the preseason poll, earning 132 of 134 first-place votes. Coach Dabo Swinney's team was also selected to win the ACC championship game.

Etienne received the most votes (133) for the All-ACC team, followed by Lawrence (130). Cornerback Derion Kendrick (85), defensive tackle Tyler Davis (75) and offensive tackle Jackson Carman (64) were Clemson's other honorees. 

Clemson opens the season Sept. 12 at Wake Forest. 

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

