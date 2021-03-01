CLEMSON — If things go according to plan, Justyn Ross will be back for Clemson in 2021. And he'll be at a new position: slot wide receiver.

Many expected the 6-4, 205-pound Ross to slide in as the team's boundary receiver, but coach Dabo Swinney on Monday said otherwise. Ross is expected to be ready for the start of the campaign after missing all of last season following surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine.

"We're back in business there at wideout," coach Dabo Swinney said. "Justyn can play all three spots, and he will, but if we played today and he was cleared to play, he would start at that slot."

The decision is as much a testament to Ross' versatility as Clemson's depth, Swinney said. He labeled Ross and juniors Frank Ladson and Justyn Ross — all of whom were limited in 2020 — as "elite," and he wants all three on the field.

Ross's unique skillset allows the coaching staff to make that happen.

"His lateral quickness and explosiveness in and out of cuts, that's one of Justyn's gifts," Swinney said. "He's (former Clemson slot receiver Hunter) Renfrow-esque when it comes to his lateral ability.

"When you're in there in the slot, it's a quick change in direction. If you can get a big body like that, he's unique."

Swinney also said sophomore E.J. Williams and redshirt sophomore Brannon Spector are part of the team's top group at wideout. But there's no doubt Ross will attract the most attention, given his lengthy absence and hefty track record — he averaged 56 receptions for 932.5 yards and 8.5 touchdowns over his first two seasons.

The move will showcase the full spectrum of Ross' versatility, Swinney said.

"I think it'll be a great move for Justyn as his future," he said. "He's one of those rare guys with size that can be elite, I think, at any position."

Swinney wishes Kendrick well

Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick left the program on Sunday and is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Swinney on Monday didn't elaborate on what might have led to Kendrick's departure.

"I love DK," Swinney said. "He's got a really good heart. He's never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Just sometimes, you know, sometimes there needs to be a change. Just so thankful (I) had the opportunity to help him and hopefully make a difference for him the last three years."

Kendrick was the Tigers' best cornerback last season but started in just eight of 12 games because of injuries and disciplinary issues. The senior surprised some with his decision to return to Clemson instead of declaring for the NFL draft, and now he'll search for a new home to finish out his college career

The NFL Draft Advisory board judged Kendrick to be a first-round talent, according to a source, but his overall grade was lower because of off-field issues.

Clemson now has six cornerbacks — senior Mario Goodrich, juniors Sheridan Jones and Andrew Booth Jr., sophomores Fred Davis II and Malcolm Greene, and freshman Nate Wiggins.

"We'd like to have seven or eight of those guys, but the six that we have are elite players," Swinney said. "They're not all elite at Clemson yet, but they're elite, talented guys that we think have the ability to really develop into great players."