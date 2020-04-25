Clemson's John Simpson, K'Von Wallace, Tremayne Anchrum selected in 2020 NFL Draft

CLEMSON — Two former Clemson players on Saturday were selected in the fourth round and one in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft, bringing the Tigers' total to seven — the fourth most in a single draft in program history.

Offensive lineman John Simpson was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders with the third pick (No. 109 overall), and former safety K'Von Wallace was chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 21st pick (No. 127 overall). Offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 36 pick (No. 250 overall) in the seventh round.

Anchrum is coach Dabo Swinney's 64th player to be drafted into the NFL. Swinney is now second among active head coaches in draft picks since the 2009 draft, trailing only Alabama's Nick Saban.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons was the first Clemson player selected, when the Arizona Cardinals took him No. 8 overall on Friday. Cornerback A.J. Terrell went No. 16 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick (No. 32) overall of the second round, and safety Tanner Muse went to the Raiders on the 36th pick (No. 100 overall) of the third round.

The 6-4, 321-pound Simpson joins Muse and former Tigers teammate wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in Las Vegas. The Raiders traded up 12 spots to select Simpson, who became the first Clemson offensive lineman selected since 2014.

Simpson was a two-year starter and a consensus All-American in 2019. Wallace was also a two-year starter and was named to the All-ACC third team last season. He finished with 72 tackles, 10 pass deflections, two sacks and two interceptions. During a conference call with Eagles beat reporters, he revealed his roomed with Brian Dawkins Jr. — the son of the Eagles' Hall of Fame safety — at Clemson.

"The Eagles fan base is the best I've seen," he said. "Up there with Clemson."

With Simpson and Anchrum's selections, Clemson produced multiple offensive linemen in a single draft for the first time since 1998 (Glenn Rountree and Jim Bundren).