Clemson's John Simpson, K'Von Wallace selected in 2020 NFL Draft

CLEMSON — Two former Clemson players on Saturday were selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, bringing the Tigers' total to six.
Offensive lineman John Simpson was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders with the third pick (No. 109 overall) and former safety K'Von Wallace was chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 21st pick (No. 127 overall).
Linebacker Isaiah Simmons was the first Clemson player selected, when the Arizona Cardinals took him No. 8 overall on Friday. Cornerback A.J. Terrell went No. 16 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick (No. 32) overall of the second round, and safety Tanner Muse went to the Raiders on the 36th pick (No. 100 overall) of the third round.
The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Simpson joins Muse and former Tigers teammate wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in Las Vegas. The Raiders traded up 12 spots to select Simpson, who became the first Clemson offensive lineman selected since 2014.