Clemson's freshman defensive linemen know recruiting stars don't matter now

CLEMSON — Clemson's Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee are proud of their past accomplishments, sure. But the freshman defensive linemen have moved on.

That they were 5-star recruits means little now.

"Stars never matter," Bresee said. "They disappear once you get to this level."

Still, hype will follow Bresee, a tackle, and Murphy, an end, as the two continue to navigate their rookie seasons. Both validated that excitement in the Tigers' season-opening win over Wake Forest and they plan to continue the momentum this Saturday against The Citadel.

"It was awesome to watch him out there," Bresee said of Murphy. "He was amazing. He's been (like) that ever since we got here. Just a freak athlete, super strong, big, fast."

The same could be said of the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Bresee. After some early nerves — he was called offsides on his first play — he made his presence felt against the Demon Deacons.

He was credited with a half sack — the first Clemson true freshman to do that since Dexter Lawrence and Tre Lamar in 2016 — and blocked a punt in addition to recording three tackles.

"I was running out there the first time, I was super nervous," Bresee said. "Getting offsides didn't help, but getting that first half sack and then blocking the kick was definitely like a big relief for me."

Murphy had an impressive debut, too. He produced a team-high seven tackles (three for loss) and had two sacks of his own.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables said the two freshmen have been impressive physically given their age. Murphy, in particular, has no shortage of "natural ability," Venables said.

"He's so powerful and physical," Venables said. "Most young players, that's the last piece that comes, is that physicality standpoint. That's not been a problem since day one."

To be clear, neither Bresee nor Murphy are clear-cut starters yet. On the team's most recently released depth chart, senior Justin Foster and redshirt sophomore K.J. Henry were listed as starters at defensive end and sophomore Tyler Davis and redshirt senior Nyles Pinckney at defensive tackle.

But Bresee was listed as a co-starter with Pinckney and redshirt junior Jordan Williams. And with Foster not traveling for the Wake Forest game from a "protocol standpoint," Swinney said, Murphy got plenty of reps.

The duo's early success, in addition to the promise of fellow talented freshman defensive linemen Demonte Capehart and Tré Williams, has Tigers fans excited.

It was only two seasons ago that Clemson's 'Power Rangers' — Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell — guided the Tigers to the College Football Playoff national championship before leaving for the NFL.

"Watching those guys play together and just having so much fun out there definitely made me super, super interested in coming to this school," Bresee said.

Watching Clemson's defense and learning Clemson's defense are two different things, though. Venables employs a famously involved playbook. Murphy's learned that the hard way.

"It honestly feels like he just keeps adding on to the plays, but that's just the defensive coordinator he is," Murphy said. "That's what makes our defense so good."

The steady stream of incoming talent like Murphy and Bresee helps, too.

