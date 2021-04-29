You are the owner of this article.
Clemson's Etienne selected No. 25 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne was the star of the show at Clemson's pro day. Clemson Athletics/David Platt. 

CLEMSON — An old friend will be joining Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars on April 29 selected Travis Etienne with the No. 25 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, pairing the former Clemson running back with his old quarterback. The Jaguars took Lawrence earlier in the night with the first pick. 

The selection marks the first time in program history two Clemson players were selected by the same team in the first round, and the first time a quarterback and running back from the same program were selected in the first round. 

Together, Etienne and Lawrence will look to help turn around a Jacksonville team that went 1-15 in 2020. 

Many believed Etienne was destined to be a first- or second-round selection in last season's draft, but he elected to return to Clemson for his senior season and put the finishing touches on one of the most prolific careers in ACC history.

Etienne set conference records in rushing yards (4,952), total touchdowns (70) and points (468). He averaged a program-record 7.22 yards per carry for his career.

Etienne was the second running back selected in the draft, after Alabama's Najee Harris went No. 24 to the Steelers. Last season, only one running back (LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs) was selected in the first round. 

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was one of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's fiercest rivals when Meyer was at Ohio State from 2012-18.

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

