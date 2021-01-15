Clemson's Etienne officially declares for NFL draft; Swinney shuffles staff

CLEMSON — One year after many NFL draft analysts expected him to bolt for pro dollars, Travis Etienne is moving on.

The Clemson running back on Friday officially declared for the 2021 NFL draft. He leaves the Tigers as the program's all-time leading rusher (4,952 yards).

Etienne earned ACC Player of the Year honors in 2018 and 2019. He surprised many fans and media members by returning to Clemson in 2020 for his senior year. He could have returned in 2021 as the NCAA granted all 2020 players an extra year of eligibility.

He's a projected first round selection. ESPN expert Todd McShay in his first mock draft since in the end of the regular season had Etienne going No. 16 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals took former Tigers linebacker Isaiah Simmons last season No. 8 overall.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. rates Etienne rated as the second-best running back eligible for the draft, behind Alabama's Najee Harris.

"I want to think coach (Dabo) Swinney and (offensive coordinator Tony) Elliott for seeing the vision that was manifesting on the inside of me waiting to burst out," Etienne wrote in a statement. "I hope to continue to show the younger generations that if you believe and dedicate yourself, you can achieve."

Staff changes

Swinney plans to make some staff changes, according to a person close to the situation.

Tight ends/special teams coach Danny Pearman will be moved to an off-field role, with Elliott taking over tight ends and handing his running back duties to C.J. Spiller.

Spiller, who will be inducted in the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 7, served under Swinney as a volunteer assistant in 2020. His hire is subject to Board of Trustees approval Feb. 4.