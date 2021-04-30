Clemson's Etienne joins Lawrence in Jacksonville

CLEMSON — There is no more powerful sports commodity than nostalgia. So when former Clemson teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne on April 30 held their new Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys aloft, football fans across the Upstate swooned.

No matter that Lawrence and Etienne's college partnership ended fewer than four months prior. The sight of the quarterback and the running back together again, on the same NFL team, was enough to elicit thousands of likes, retweets, shares and more.

The Jaguars selected Lawrence with the top pick in the NFL draft April 29, then took Etienne No. 25 overall. Lawrence and Etienne addressed the local Jacksonville media as a duo the next day.

"They're winners," Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said.

Etienne and Lawrence weren't the only former Tigers selected in the draft. Offensive tackle Jackson Carman was taken in the second round (No. 46 overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals. For the Fairfield, Ohio native, it was a homecoming.

The Bengals moved up six spots for the pick, trading two fourth-round selections to the New England Patriots. The 6-5, 335-pound Carman joins former Clemson teammate wide receiver Tee Higgins in Cincinnati. He figures to make an impact right away for the Bengals, much like Etienne and Lawrence in Jacksonville.

Meyer's expectation is that the two Clemson products will help right the ship for a Jaguars team that went 1-15 in 2020.

"There is an incredible amount of urgency," Meyer said. "I told our players, with all due respect, the four, five, six year-plan, that's not the plan at all. The plan is to try to do the very best we can to win. Every time we line up we try to win."

Lawrence said he didn't know the Jaguars would select Etienne until a couple minutes before the pick was made. He quickly shot the running back a text: "Let's go man. Nobody but God."

Lawrence and Etienne helped to spearhead one of the most dominant offenses in college football the past two seasons. Their games both took on a new level in 2019, when Etienne committed himself to becoming a better pass catcher out of the backfield.

The two stayed late together after practice, working on short passes. Etienne excelled as a pass-catcher in 2020, recording 48 catches for 588 yards and two touchdowns. Etienne said he was "secretly rooting" for the Jaguars to pick him at No. 25.

"To have Trevor there, I feel like he's going to make the transition much easier," Etienne said. "We're going to help each other a lot."