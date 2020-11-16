Clemson's Elliott says it would be 'really selfish' of him to discuss USC job during season

CLEMSON — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott on Monday demurred when asked if he has interest in the South Carolina head coaching opening.

USC on Sunday fired head coach Will Muschamp in the midst of his fifth season.

"I'm focused on these players and this staff right here. They've been too good to me to even consider any other jobs at this time," he said.

Elliott has been the Tigers' offensive coordinator and play caller since 2015, splitting duties with Jeff Scott through the end of last season. Scott is now the head coach at South Florida but is off to a rough start: The Bulls are 1-7 this season.

Elliott, a Tigers wide receiver from 2000-03, joined the Clemson staff as the running backs coach in 2011.

A respected figure with a deft recruiting touch, Elliott in 2017 earned the Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant in college football. He has helped guide running back Travis Etienne, a late addition to the team's 2017 recruiting class, to superstardom.

Elliott is known for his stinginess in awarding scholarships, and in turn the Tigers have long boasted one of the most prolific running back rooms in the nation. In 2018, the Tigers produced a school-record 3,723 rushing yards, breaking the record of 3,469 that had stood since 1978. That season Clemson also broke program records in yards per carry (6.55) and rushing touchdowns (49).

The Tigers have lagged a bit in the running game this season behind an inexperienced offensive line, but running back Chez Mellusi has found some success. The sophomore was the only running back besides Etienne to receive work in the team's 47-40 double overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

Mellusi this season has rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He said Elliott has played a big role in his growth and improved patience.

"Things are not going to be handed to you, coming into a running back room that's pretty filled," Mellusi said. "Just waiting my turn, coach (Elliott) definitely had a big play in that."

Clemson this weekend plays at Florida State in what will be its first contest since falling to Notre Dame, 47-40, in double overtime. Since the defeat Tigers players have preached positivity, and center Cade Stewart said Elliott has been a driving factor behind that.

"He's just a natural born leader," Stewart said. "He always finds the good in everything. There's always something to do better. I love that as a player."

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables on Monday also refrained from offering a definitive statement on the USC opening.

"Whether or not at some point in time you want to be a head coach in your future, right now your focus is all on Florida State," Venables said. "You feel terrible for anybody, whether it's your rival or not."

Elliott said his heart goes out to Muschamp and the South Carolina players and coaches left to navigate uncertain terrain. He noted he was part of the Furman staff under Bobby Lamb that was fired in 2010.

His name has been linked to head coaching vacancies for years, including last December with the Dallas Cowboys.

"This is the time of year where I get frustrated, just because my name gets thrown out there," Elliott said. "Hopefully my track record speaks for itself."

Elliott, the James Island High School product who got his coaching start as an SC State assistant in 2006, has been open about his interest in one day running a program.

But he refrains from answering the phone from potential employers during the season, even though the early national signing period this year is from Dec. 16-18.

"I'm transparent with people," Elliott said. "I tell them, 'Hey, look. This is who I am. I'm focusing on what I'm doing.' Stay off the Twitter stuff, kind of remind my family, 'Hey, don't say anything, (don't) bring me up, just let it be.'

"It's about Clemson. It's about these young men. We're in 2020. These guys have invested so much during this pandemic, and It would be really selfish. There will be a time and a place."