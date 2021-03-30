CLEMSON — Football is always changing, but some things are timeless: Tailgates. Rivalries. And film.

That's why offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, in an effort to burnish the Clemson's tight ends' pass-catching ability, recently showed the position group some old practice tape. It was from the early 2000s, back when head coach Dabo Swinney was coaching the wide receivers.

"They were doing a drill about how to work different releases, if you're pressed, man, or if they're playing on a catch technique," tight end Davis Allen said. "And we were watching footwork and what to do with our hands."

Allen and Braden Galloway combined for 43 catches in 2020, but Elliott, the new tight ends coach after nearly a decade coaching Clemson's running backs, thinks the duo is capable of more.

Former tight ends coach Danny Pearman did a nice job of helping to turn the two into good run blockers, Elliott said. But in 2021, Elliott wants to see Allen, Galloway and the others become serious threats in the passing game.

"I think I'll be able to help them with some of the aspects from a receiver position," Elliott said. "I think that's going to take them to the next step, where now they'll able to understand and create the matchups that they naturally have."

For Elliott, the move to coaching tight ends is something of a return to his roots, as he got his start in 2006 coaching wide receivers for S.C. State. He did the same at Furman before taking over Clemson's running backs room in 2011.

With C.J. Spiller now coaching the Tigers' running backs — and Pearman the program's director of football scouting — Elliott is eager to help the tight ends reach new heights.

Allen, for one, already showed potential as an end-zone threat with four touchdowns in 2020, the second most on the team. A baseball pitcher in high school, Allen said he relishes the mental side of the game.

"When it comes to tight end, you got to recognize the coverage that they are initially starting in," he said. "After the ball's snapped, did they change coverages? If they did, that might completely change what we do."

Swinney has high hopes for Allen in 2021.

"Davis Allen is a complete tight end. Whatever you want in a tight end, he's got everything," Swinney said. "And Braden is a developing guy that's going to leave here as a complete guy."

Galloway was fourth on the team in catches (27) in 2020, but Swinney and Elliott believe he's got room to grow. Galloway, for what it's worth, said he's focused on becoming more of a "technician" as a route runner.

That means understanding the reason for the routes he's running.

"Really just fully grasping why I'm doing what I'm doing," said Galloway, who will miss the team's April 3 spring game after undergoing surgery on his finger.

There's plenty more depth in the room, too: Redshirt sophomore Jaelyn Lay, redshirt freshman Sage Ennis and freshman Jake Briningstool could all contribute But in 2021, Allen and Galloway will take center stage.

The duo taking on a bigger spot within Clemson's offense will only help sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who has big shoes to fill with the departure of Trevor Lawrence.

Elliott believes the potential for greatness is there. It's his job to help Allen and Galloway get there.

"They just complement each other really well," Swinney said. "I think both of 'em got great futures here at Clemson, and both of 'em are going to be great NFL players one day. There's no doubt about it."