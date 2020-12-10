Clemson's Derion Kendrick savors touchdown scored on son's birthday

CLEMSON — No, not on this day. Not after this year.

Derion Kendrick had a more elaborate touchdown celebration planned, something more flashy, but after scoring Saturday night he knew it wouldn't have felt right. Instead he lifted but one blue-gloved right index finger to the sky, letting it stand alone as an emblem of everything for which he works.

The coronavirus has plagued the world for nine months, but Kendrick's life was flipped upside down three months earlier, one year to the date of the No. 3 Tigers' 45-10 win at Virginia Tech.

Kendrick was in a hospital room Dec. 5, 2019 at 1:30 a.m. when his son, Dash, was born. The delivery was kind of "nasty," he said, but worth it.

On Saturday, with little Dash watching from his mother's Rock Hill home, Kendrick scooped up a fumble and sprinted 66 yards into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

"It was one of his birthday gifts," Kendrick said.

When he got back to the locker room he unlocked his phone to a video message: There was Dash, wearing his orange Clemson shirt, running around the house, giddy. He doesn't quite understand football yet, but he can identify his father's jersey number on television.

And at one point Saturday he saw all of the other large men in white and orange scream and jump around the man wearing No. 1.

"Any time he sees No. 1, he knows," Kendrick said.

The clip put a needed smile on the junior's face. This season hasn't exactly gone according to plan for Kendrick. Entering the campaign he was billed the team's preeminent cornerback, and in a nod to the Rock Hill native's superlative athleticism, Swinney over the summer said Kendrick would be Clemson's emergency quarterback if the coronavirus took out the team's whole quarterbacks room.

But, because of injuries and disciplinary issues, Kendrick's played in just seven games in 2020, starting six of them. After he dressed but didn't play in Clemson's 52-17 win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 28, Swinney said Kendrick was in the "love shack."

Kendrick, a 20-year-old father of two — his oldest, Zion, was born his junior year at Rock Hill High school — has more on his plate than most.

Last December, Kendrick started and recorded four tackles in Clemson's 62-17 win over Virginia in the ACC Championship. Most didn't realize he'd been in the hospital three nights earlier welcoming his son into the world.

"I don't really express it," Kendrick said. "I just do what I have to do."

That meant playing the first couple series Saturday before retreating back to the sideline. In Kendrick's absence this season, other cornerbacks like junior Mario Goodrich, sophomores Sheridan Jones and Andrew Booth and freshman Fred Davis II have gotten more playing time.

Kendrick didn't return to the field Saturday until late in the third quarter, when Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker fumbled a snap on second and 8. That's when the ball trickled to the ground, finally landing in Kendrick's hands.

In less than 24 hours he'd be back in Rock Hill, celebrating Dash's first birthday. As the end zone got closer and closer, he couldn't help but feel some larger force was at play.

"It was like a symbol from God," he said.

Finally he crossed the goal line, jogged back to the sideline and threw that one finger up. The birthday dash was complete.