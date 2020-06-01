Dabo Swinney walks back controversial 2016 words: 'That was probably a harsh statement'

CLEMSON — In September 2016, against the backdrop of then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest against racial injustice and police brutality, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spoke his mind.

Kaepernick had been kneeling during the national anthem before games.

"Everything is so bad, and this world is falling apart," Swinney said, referencing Kaepernick's grievances. "Some of these people need to move to another country. Some of them need to move to another country."

This past weekend the country descended into protest after a white Minnesota police officer was caught on tape kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man. Floyd died and the officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder.

Swinney publicly addressed the Floyd case for the first time Monday, and was asked if he stood by his 2016 comments.

"That was probably a harsh statement, for sure," he said on a Zoom teleconference. "I still believe in the good of people and I just, as a person of faith, I believe in that. And I do believe we have lots of problems, for sure.

"I still think we have the best country in the world. It's up to us to make it better. It's up to us to create the positive change that we want to see in this world."

Some prominent college coaches issued statements about Floyd's murder, but Swinney opted against that, saying he spent the past week listening to people around him.

Some on social media bashed his silence.

"Sometimes it's better to listen than to speak," he said. "I'm not on social media. I'm not going to join Twitter just to make a statement on something. And, yeah, I could've just released a statement anytime. But I really wanted to speak. And I wanted you to hear my voice and I wanted to give you the opportunity to ask questions."

Several Clemson players spoke out about injustice on Twitter, including star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"If you put yourself in someone else's shoes and you don't like how it feels — that's when you know things need to change," Lawrence wrote. "I'm siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience."

Clemson players will return to campus next week for the first time since the coronavirus resulted in the halting of spring practice. Swinney said he and his staff will "continue to communicate in a very transparent way" with players amid recent tragic events.

He added he believes he can help create positive change through football.

"The way I can create that change is to try to do my job in a way that glorifies God, and helps create and cultivate all those things that we all want to see in each other, such as love and respect and attitude and humility and forgiveness," he said. "I'm a long way from a perfect person."