Clemson's Dabo Swinney supports players' social justice push but not BLM stickers

CLEMSON — A matter of semantic dissonance has brought coach Dabo Swinney and his Clemson players to something of a soft impasse.

The Tigers this season have worn stickers on their helmets bearing social justice slogans, including 'Black Lives Matter.' Swinney on Monday said during his weekly radio show he is supportive of his players but not the stickers.

And on Tuesday he was specifically asked about Black Lives Matter (BLM), which is also the name of a global organization that advocates for racial justice but has fallen out of favor with some because of its hardline positions.

"I'm on board with a lot of the messages. I'm not on board with political organizations," he said. "That's a different question. I'm apolitical. To me, that's divisive."

Swinney added he's something of a uniform purist: It has long been his preference to not mess with game day attire, dating back to his time as a player and later as a coach at Alabama.

"I remember when they put the Nike logo on the uniform at Alabama," Swinney said. "People thought the world was coming to an end."

His comments about the BLM organization and about politics caught fire on social media.

Swinney, who insisted he believes "black lives more than matter," drove home the point he considers himself to be above politics.

"I've voted Democrat. I've voted Republican. I've voted independent. I've written in people just because I didn't like anybody that was running," he said. "I've been voting since I was 18. So I'm very apolitical when it comes to organizations. I don't really support any organizations. I support common sense and causes."

The problem is in 2020 it's virtually impossible to separate politics from the push for racial justice.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sept. 6 posted to his Twitter account a statement on behalf of all college football players addressing "racial injustice" and "systemic inequities" faced by Black and African-American people.

The statement's first bullet point called for all players to have Election Day "free from athletic obligations so we can all vote." Lawrence later clarified the Tigers will practice Nov. 3 — four days before their game at Notre Dame — but said Swinney had agreed to permit Clemson players time off to vote.

The coach — who has something of a cult following in the Upstate — has a delicate balance to strike, given his support for his players' advocacy and his loyalty to portions of the fan base that might have different priorities.

Clemson players have attracted criticism for their activism, with some fans proclaiming to disavow the team. Still, before the second quarter of what turned into a 49-0 win over The Citadel on Sept. 19, Tigers players and coaches locked arms for a moment of silence after the Death Valley video board showed a clip promoting unity.

The words 'Unity' and 'Equality' were painted on the turf on both sides of the field. The socially distanced fans in attendance cheered.

"It's pretty cool to see a football team, 120 players that are all different. They don't all think the same. They don't all believe the same things. But yet, there's a respect for each other and a love for each other," Swinney said. "That hopefully is an example for everyone."

The gesture was a reminder that the Tigers are more than football players, offensive lineman Jordan Williams said: "We're also people too."

It's the politicization of some messages that concerns Swinney, he said.

Lawrence feels the same way.

The quarterback has been a leading voice in the push for social justice and for player empowerment. In August he led the #WeWantToPlay movement amid rumors the season would not go on as planned because of the coronavirus.

"People on both sides, far left, far right, whatever you want to call it, that can be a slippery slope when you go down some trails," Lawrence said earlier this month. "I don't want to ever be used as a political pawn."

Lawrence on Tuesday reiterated that stance. He does not want to be affiliated with any political organization, he said. He just wants to support his teammates.

"I'd assume coach Swinney is on the same page with that," Lawrence said.

The BLM organization occupies an odd space in the American sports world, which has embraced the fight for social justice. But among college and professional sports leagues, only the WNBA and NBA brandish BLM signage. Some critics have said the drop in NBA television ratings is tied to their embrace of the organization.

For Clemson players, it's important the organization not distract from the meaning behind the words.

Wide receiver Cornell Powell in early September posted to Instagram a message from music producer Tricky Stewart:

"When we say Black Lives Matter we aren't talking about an organization. We are talking about our lives."