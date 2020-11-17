You are the owner of this article.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney says Will Muschamp firing about more than big buyout

Dabo Swinney has been Clemson's head coach since 2008. Josh Morgan/ACC photo

CLEMSON — Coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday said he feels for Will Muschamp after South Carolina fired the head coach over the weekend.

"I certainly hate it for him and wish him the best," Swinney said.

The Clemson coach attracted some social media heat on Monday after he was asked about Muschamp's firing during his weekly radio show. Swinney noted that Muschamp has a wife and kids also affected by the news, prompting some Twitter users to point to Muschamp's $13.2 million buyout.

That figure could be negotiated down. 

"Will Muschamp just made more money than I’ll probably see in my entire life," one Twitter user wrote.

Swinney on Tuesday seemed to address that criticism. 

"Listen, I know people say, 'Oh, he's getting money' and this and that," Swinney said. "(But) this is his livelihood, his passion. 

"It's not just him. He's got a whole team down there that came to play for him."

Clemson beat South Carolina all four times Swinney and Muschamp squared off. The Tigers most recently beat the Gamecocks, 38-3, last season in Columbia. 

The rivals won't play this season for the first time in more than 100 years because of COVID-19.

Clemson (7-1) plays at Florida State this weekend, while South Carolina (2-5) hosts Missouri.  

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

