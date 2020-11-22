You are the owner of this article.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney says Tigers won't return to FSU for makeup game

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said COVID-19 was an excuse to not play Saturday's game. (Matt Cashore/ACC photo). 

CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Sunday said the Tigers have no plans to return to Tallahassee, Fla., for a potential makeup of this weekend's scheduled game. 

The contest between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State was scheduled for noon but was postponed after a Tigers player who traveled with the team tested positive for COVID-19. 

Clemson learned of the test result after landing in Tallahassee. Florida State then declined to play. 

ACC administration will ultimately decide the time and location of the game, but Swinney made his position clear. 

"If they want to play Clemson, in my opinion, they need to come to Clemson, or they need to pay for all the expenses," Swinney said. 

Swinney noted that Clemson met the protocols to play established by the ACC. The trip cost Clemson about $300,000. 

"This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game," Swinney said, with pain in his voice. "I have no doubt their players wanted to play, and would've played. And same with the coaches. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game." 

The Tigers host Pittsburgh this weekend before traveling to Virginia Tech on Dec. 5. Clemson and Florida State's next free weekend is Dec. 12, one week before the ACC Championship game.

Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said he did not have details on a potential rescheduling of the game. 

