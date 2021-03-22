CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on March 22 said former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson "has been nothing but exemplary in every area I've ever known him in."

Thirteen lawsuits in the past week have been filed against Watson alleging sexual misconduct or assault during massage sessions. The Houston Texans star is under investigation by the NFL.

"I love Deshaun Watson. He's like a son to me," Swinney said. "As far as all the legal stuff, and all that, that'll all take its course, and all that stuff. So certainly can't speculate or comment on any of that stuff. I can only base my thoughts on my experiences with him, which have been just wonderful."

Watson, 25, guided Clemson to the 2016 College Football Playoff national championship in his junior season before leaving for the NFL.

Ladson surgery

Swinney announced wide receiver Frank Ladson underwent surgery for an undisclosed injury right before last week's spring break and will miss the April 3 spring game.

Ladson, who was hampered by injuries in 2020, is only expected be out for two weeks, Swinney said. The plan is for the wide receiver to be a featured part of the Tigers' wide receiver corps in 2021, along with junior Joseph Ngata and senior Justyn Ross.

Ross, who missed last season after undergoing surgery for a congenital fusion of the spine, has looked "phenomenal" during spring practice, Swinney said.

Ross is scheduled for a doctor's appointment in late May/early June, at which point Clemson is hoping the wide receiver will be cleared to return to contact activities and be ready for fall camp.

With Ladson out and Ross limited, Swinney has gotten closer looks at some of the Tigers' reserve receivers. E.J. Williams, in particular, has impressed, with Swinney noting he paused practice March 22 to compliment the sophomore.

Williams recorded 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

"EJ probably had his best practice today," Swinney said. "I stopped practice just to go tell him that. He was awesome today, and that was really good to see. I just loved his focus, his purpose that he was practicing with."

Offensive line ahead of last spring

The Tigers' offensive line last season often drew the ire of fans, and Swinney on March 22 conceded the group wasn't as functional as he would have liked.

Things are different this spring, Swinney said. Everyone on the offensive line is cross-training different positions.

"We've got to come out of the spring with the kind of depth we didn't have last spring. Last spring, we had guys on the depth chart, but we weren't functional," Swinney sad. "We're way ahead in the offensive line than we were this time last year, and it's not even close."

Clemson returns three starters from last season's group: left guard Matt Bockhorst, right guard Will Putnam and right tackle Jordan McFadden.