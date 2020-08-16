Clemson's Dabo Swinney prepared USF's Jeff Scott to be head coach, but not during pandemic

CLEMSON — Early in the coronavirus pandemic, when the United States was still wrapping its collective mind around terms like 'social distancing' and 'herd immunity,' Clemson coach Dabo Swinney took a call from one of his favorite mentees.
"Coach," Jeff Scott, the new USF head coach, said on the other line. "I spent all this time with ya. I got all these books. I can't find the pandemic section anywhere in the book."
Swinney offered a cheeky reply.
"I said, 'That's because I had it in a drawer, glass, that said 'break only if necessary,'" Swinney recalled Saturday.
Scott spent 11 years with Swinney at Clemson, the last five as the Tigers' co-offensive coordinator with Tony Elliott. In December, he agreed to take over the Bulls' program on the recommendation of Swinney.
But the global public health crisis upended Scott's first few months on the job. USF began spring practice March 10 but was forced to pull back shortly after as the nation began to shut down.
"As a first-time head coach, everything is the first time. No one knows your culture or vision," Swinney said. "And then you have new coaches, and now all of a sudden you can't be together. ... You can't see anybody and you don't get to really know your players."
Swinney said Scott confided in him things were "tough" in the beginning. But Scott and the Bulls' staff returned to the field in mid-July and remain focused on the campaign ahead; the American Athletic Conference is committed to staging a fall sports season.
"Hopefully, they'll be able to get to the field and have some type of season this year and accomplish some of those things as a first-year coach that you'd like to get in place," Swinney said.
Cornell Powell shines in scrimmage
Scott also served as wide receivers coach at Clemson, and one of his pupils surprised some with a breakout performance during the Tigers' scrimmage Saturday.
"I thought Cornell (Powell) was the best player on the field," Swinney said.
Powell, a fifth-year senior, hauled in three touchdowns. Given the opportunity to work with a first-team offense dealing with injuries, Powell did not disappoint.
He had 15 catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.
"That's why it's so good to be able to see him hang in there and continue to grind," Swinney said.
Powell started alongside fellow wide receivers redshirt freshman Brannon Spector, redshirt junior Will Brown and senior Will Swinney. Senior Amari Rodgers and sophomore Frank Ladson were held out because of coronavirus protocol. Sophomore Joseph Ngata was recently cleared from protocol but was ineligible to immediately begin workouts with full pads, and freshman Ajou Ajou was out for other reasons.
Clemson is rebuilding a receivers corps led last season by Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross; Higgins left for the NFL and Ross is out for the season (congenital fusion in spine).
Swinney confident in virus safety precuations
Though the Big Ten and the Pac-12 last week opted out of the fall football season, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC have remained publicly committed to moving forward with the campaign.
Swinney reiterated Saturday he believes his players are most safe on campus.
"We absolutely can play safely, we can't keep anybody from getting the virus," he said. "We can keep limit the exposure and all those type of things. The only way you can keep anybody from getting the virus is everybody just sit in their house and never leave."
Star running back Travis Etienne got "banged up" in practice and was also held out of the scrimmage. He said Friday he and his teammates would be safe "with or without football."
"We don't need football to be clean," he said. "We're grateful we have the opportunity to be able to get those tests and get those results, stuff like that. And it really is a blessing in disguise we're able to have access to all those things. But I feel as if we didn't have all those things, we would still carry ourselves in a great way to where we wouldn't be risking our families and our livelihoods."