Clemson's Dabo Swinney on Jacob Blake shooting: 'Incredibly disgusting...to see'

CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Wednesday offered a harsh rebuke of the Kenosha, Wis., police who shot an unarmed 29-year-old Black man in the back Sunday.

Protests have popped up across the country in support of Jacob Blake, who is now paralyzed.

"Just incredibly disgusting and disappointing to see something like that take place," Swinney said. "If there is a positive — it's hard to find a positive — but if there is one, hopefully the awareness that's been created since May, and high alertness, if you will, to make sure that people are held accountable and things are done right."

The NBA cancelled all three of its scheduled playoff games Wednesday night after Milwaukee Bucks players refused to play in their first-round playoff contest against the Orlando Magic. Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds was also canceled, as was the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the San Francisco Giants.

Swinney attracted some criticism in June for his comments following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes. The officer was charged with third-degree murder.

"I approach everything from a perspective of faith," Swinney said June 1. "Where there are people, there's going to be hate, there's going to be racism and greed and jealousy and crime and so on because we live in a sinful, fallen world."

Some believe Swinney's comments weren't forceful enough, and soon after former Tigers players Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins drew attention to Tillman Hall and the former John C. Calhoun Honors College — two university institutions named after slave owners.

Swinney later conceded during a June 13 protest against racial injustice led by the Tigers football team that, "I'm embarrassed to say there are things on this campus that I didn't really understand."

"Now is the time to push for equal justice and no longer tolerate police brutality," he said before the protest, which attracted an estimated 3,000 people.

His comments Wednesday carried a similar tone. Swinney said he was unaware of the NBA cancellations — the Tigers had just wrapped up a scrimmage at Death Valley — but conveyed his disappointment.

"We had long conversations as a team about all that" he said. "There's really no words to describe it."