Clemson's Dabo Swinney not in favor of delayed CFP to accommodate Big Ten, Pac-12

CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney knows this college football season will be unlike any other, and he's encouraged his Tigers players to embrace the unexpected.

But one area Swinney is not likely to budge on is postseason scheduling. Amid reports the Big Ten and the Pac-12 — which both opted out of the fall campaign — could start up earlier than expected, the veteran coach on Thursday said he would not be in favor of delaying the College Football Playoff.

The CFP semifinals are set for January 1 and the national championship for Jan 11.

"No. No, no. We're ready to roll," Swinney said. "We wouldn't want to push the season into February, and all that stuff."

Some reports indicate the Big Ten could start its season by November — or maybe even October. And the Pac-12 on Thursday announced a partnership with the Quidel Corporation, which will deliver to athletic departments by the end of September coronavirus tests that yield results within 15 minutes.

"This is a major step toward the safe resumption of Pac-12 sports competitions," Commissioner Larry Scott said in a press release.

Swinney said he'd be supportive of both conferences resuming play. But a delayed postseason would pose logistical problems for the ACC, SEC and Big 12, which are all scheduled to begin play in September.

The Tigers open the season Sept. 12 at Wake Forest and wrap things up Dec. 5 at Virginia Tech. The ACC Championship — of which Clemson has won the last five — is scheduled for either Dec. 12 or 19. The Big 12 title game is scheduled for Dec. 12, and the SEC's for Dec. 19.

Swinney and his peers in those conferences would rather their players not wait more than a month to play in a semifinal game.

The CFP committee is set to release its final rankings Dec. 20.

"We're going to push forward," Swinney said. "If something changes, it changes. But that's where we are right now."

Reserve tight end to miss season

Swinney announced reserve tight end Luke Price will miss the 2020 season with a torn ACL.

Price caught for four passes for 41 yards last season. He was not listed on the team's unofficial pre-camp depth chart. Junior Braden Galloway is the projected starter.