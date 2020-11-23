Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game'

CLEMSON — Coach Dabo Swinney on Sunday said Clemson has no plans to return to Tallahassee, Fla., for a potential makeup of last weekend's scheduled game.

The contest between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State was scheduled for noon Saturday but was postponed after a backup Tigers offensive lineman who traveled with the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Clemson learned of the test result after landing in Tallahassee. Florida State then declined to play.

The ACC will decide on a potential rescheduling, but Swinney made his position clear.

"If they want to play Clemson, in my opinion, they need to come to Clemson, or they need to pay for all the expenses," Swinney said.

Swinney was asked if Clemson would return to Florida State if it was ordered to by the ACC.

"That's a question for (Clemson Director of Athletics) Dan (Radakovich)," Swinney said. "I said what I said. ... In my opinion they forfeited the game."

The coach noted Clemson met the protocols to play established by the ACC. The trip cost Clemson about $300,000.

"This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game," Swinney said, with pain in his voice. "I have no doubt their players wanted to play, and would've played. And same with the coaches. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game."

The player who tested positive experienced "mild" symptoms during the week and didn't practice Monday or Tuesday. Swinney said the player tested negative "every day" until Friday.

Clemson learned of the positive test Friday. The player immediately isolated and was flown home. Florida State first expressed concern Saturday morning.

Clemson offered to undergo another round of testing and to push the game to as late as Monday. Florida State declined.

The Tigers host Pittsburgh this weekend before traveling to Virginia Tech on Dec. 5. Clemson and Florida State's next free weekend is Dec. 12, one week before the ACC Championship game.

Swinney insisted the standard to postpone Saturday's game was "not met."

"I was on every committee call for months since March, and that was never the case," Swinney said. "The only thing that we talked about in cancelling games was not having enough scholarship guys or at least seven offensive lineman."

Florida State expressed concern the virus could spread during the game.

"If that's their concern, why did they play this year?" Swinney said.

He noted Friday testing was instituted for the specific purpose of holding players from Saturday games. The ACC expanded travel rosters from 72 to 80 this season to account for possible positive tests late in the week.

"There was never any illusion there wouldn't be positive tests on a Friday," Swinney said. "And it was never discussed, if you have one, then cancel the game."

Swinney said he has not had contact with Florida State coach Mike Norvell or ACC Commissioner John Swofford.

He declined to pontificate on the motivation behind Florida State administration's decision. He pushed back on the suggestion that teams in the future might refrain from traveling players who had experienced symptoms but not tested positive.

"So, now we're changing the rules?" Swineny said. "You either trust in the test or you don't. So now if they test negative, we're going to tell guys they can't play anyway?

"If a guy has an ear ache or if a guy has a runny nose, and he tests negative all week, you're going to say, 'Well, we don't take you?'"

Swinney noted there was a previous instance this season of a Tigers player testing positive on the Friday of a road game. That game was not postponed.

At least 37 Clemson players tested positive for the virus over the summer. Clemson has not provided sport-specific breakdowns of test results in months, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence did test positive on Oct. 29 and missed the Tigers' previous two games, against Boston College and Notre Dame.

Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said he will work with the ACC to evaluate options for a potential rescheduling.

"We followed our protocols, we followed the ACC protocols. Our medical staff was comfortable, but at the end Florida State was not," Radakovich said.

Radakovich did not take questions.