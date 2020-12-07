Clemson's Dabo Swinney called 'friend' Shane Beamer, offered advice

CLEMSON — Coach Dabo Swinney on Monday said he believes South Carolina made a "good hire" in Shane Beamer and has already reached out to the Gamecocks' new head coach.

Swinney first met Beamer when Beamer was an assistant at Mississippi State in the early 2000s. Woody McCorvey, one of Swinney's longtime mentors, was also a Bulldogs coach at the time and introduced the two.

"I consider Shane a friend," Swinney said. "Obviously he's at our rival, and all that type of stuff, but I have a lot of respect for him as a person, as a man, as a father, as a husband and as a football coach."

South Carolina officially announced Beamer's hiring Sunday. The son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, he has never been a head coach or a coordinator but has plenty of experience.

Beamer recently served as assistant head coach at Oklahoma and was a Gamecocks assistant from 2007-10 under then-coach Steve Spurrier. South Carolina fired Will Muschamp on Nov. 15 amid another disappointing campaign five years into his tenure; the Gameocks concluded the regular season Saturday night with a 2-8 record.

The USC fan base's frustrations are exacerbated by the success of Clemson, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The program under Swinney has become a regular CFP participant and a national brand since he took over in 2008.

That won't stop Swinney from rooting for Beamer. Swinney said he reached out last week when he heard the 43-year-old Beamer was up for the Gamecocks' job.

Swinney said it's important for Beamer to be authentic in his new role.

"Just be himself, surround himself with good people, and be an inside-out program," Swinney said.

The Tigers, winners of two of the last four CFP national titles, on Saturday clinched their sixth straight ACC Championship berth with a 45-10 victory at Virginia Tech.

Swinney's team, which has won five straight conference titles, challenges No. 2. Notre Dame in the league championship game Dec. 19.

Clemson and South Carolina didn't play this season for the first time in more than 100 years, but the expectation is the rivalry game will be back on next season.

That's when Beamer will get a up-close look at the program Swinney has built.

"Certainly wish him well," Swinney said. "All but one."

Ross appointment Tuesday

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (congenital fusion in spine) will learn his football fate Tuesday. The junior has missed all of this season after undergoing surgery in June, and on Tuesday he'll learn at his doctor's appointment if he'll be able to play football again.

Swinney over the weekend dismissed a report that Ross would be ready to play in the ACC title game if the appointment goes well.

"I don't think that's the case," Swinney said. "I don't have any expectation that he would be able to play this year. He thinks he can play. It won't be because Justyn don't want to play, that's for sure."