Clemson's Dabo Swinney adds C.J. Spiller to staff as unpaid graduate intern

CLEMSON — The star of Dabo Swinney's first Clemson team has rejoined the program in a volunteer capacity.

C.J. Spiller, the 33-year-old Clemson alum and former NFL running back, is now an unpaid graduate intern, Swinney announced Tuesday. Spiller will be paying his own tuition and working toward a master's degree in Athletic Leadership.

"He told me on Sunday that he was wanting to start his coaching career," Swinney said. "Another guy joining that running back room with Tony (Elliott). Tony's got a pretty good squad down in there."

Indeed, Elliott, the Tigers' offensive coordinator and running backs coach, has an embarrassment of riches in his position room. The group is top heavy, with star senior Travis Etienne the unquestioned starter, but is also full of depth.

Junior Lyn-J Dixon, who in 2019 rushed for 635 yards and six touchdowns and had 14 catches for 121 yards, is the clear backup. He's followed by redshirt senior Darien Rencher, a converted walk-on who's emerged as one of the program's vocal leaders.

Swinney said Rencher on Tuesday made two "huge" blocks in pass protection during what was the team's final day of fall camp.

"Those are the type of things that get you excited as a coach," Swinney said.

Spiller is also walking into a room that includes sophomores Michel Dukes — a Charleston product who Swinney said has been "consistent" — and Chez Mellusi, who is working back from a shoulder sprain.

Freshmen Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pace were not listed on the team's unofficial pre-camp depth chart, but both impressed in camp, Swinney said.

"Pace broke a long one today," Swinney said. "Bowman, I thought had his best today. I thought this was his best practice since he's been here.

"We're going to get them all ready and have fun developing them."

Spiller was selected No. 9 overall by in the 2010 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills and played professionally through the 2017 campaign.

Now, he turns his attention toward molding a new generation of running backs on the same campus where he turned into a national star.

Week 2 opponent likely to be The Citadel

Swinney's voice was hoarse as he addressed the media Tuesday afternoon. That's how it should be by the end of fall camp, he said.

"We all should be tired," he said. "We all should be a little sore after two weeks of camp. That's just part of it."

The Tigers will have the day off Wednesday before returning to the field Thursday. Next week will be more team-focused work before Clemson begins preparing the following week for its Week 1 matchup at Wake Forest on Sept. 12.

Swinney's team has an opening for a non-conference opponent for a home game Sept. 19. Swinney said be believes that vacancy will be filled by The Citadel, but that has not been finalized.

"Unless The Citadel cancels, that looks like who it's going to be," he said.

Backup QB battle ongoing

Swinney said it's been a "joy" watching Trevor Lawrence play during fall camp.

"He is just at a whole 'nother level," Swinney said. "Been there, done that. Just so confident in who he is. Confident in everything about the game. ... Just complete ownership of our offense."

The battle to be Lawrence's backup between redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh and freshman D.J. Uiagalelei remains ongoing, Swinney said.

"I will say this, regardless of how it plays out, I'm confident in both of them," Swinney said. "But obviously, somebody's got to run out there second."