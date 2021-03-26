CLEMSON — Clemson on March 26 held its final scrimmage before April 3's spring game, and coach Dabo Swinney came away from the showing with lots of positives.

The offensive line is shaping up, he said. The wide receivers looked great. The running backs, too. But as a team, the Tigers made way too many mistakes.

"Effort was good, but we've got a long way to go," Swinney said. "We would've gotten smashed today."

There were penalties and missed tackles, turnovers and mental errors. Swinney specifically pointed quarterbacks to D.J. Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanah.

"I had to challenge (them) today to quit acting like they got the purple jersey on and really play as if they're live," Swinney said.

Uiagalelei is an elite talent, the coach added, and Phommachanah is a "critical piece." But on March 26, Uiagalelei, the presumptive starter and a Heisman Trophy contender, made some critical errors in the red zone and struggled to protect the ball. Phommachanah, who missed the early portion of spring practice with an injury, also made some mistakes. So did third-string signal caller Hunter Helms.

Clemson's quarterback room, of course, has a much different feel from the past three seasons, when Trevor Lawrence was the unquestioned starter. Expectations are high for Uiagalelei — and Phommachanah, to a lesser extent — but it's clear after the scrimmage the group still has room to grow.

Still, Swinney said the team has no intent of dipping into the transfer portal for another quarterback.

"We believe in Taisun Phommachanah," Swinney said. "Because (Uiagalelei) won the backup job last year, that's not a knock on Taisun. Taisun has got a chance to be a great player. He's got a chance to help this team this year. We're going to need him."

Swinney also expressed frustration with the defense's tackling, which was an issue in Clemson's 49-28 defeat to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl.

"We're not tackling good on defense at all," Swinney said. "We got plenty of work to do there."

There were plenty of bright spots in the scrimmage, too. Swinney said the offensive line is on its way to having the functional depth of years prior, before it took a step back in 2020. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was his dominant self. And the linebackers continued to impress.

But a team will only go as far as its quarterback, and in the event Uiagalelei needs to miss time in 2021, all eyes will turn to Phommachanah, who's 11-of-29 passing for 73 yards and two interceptions in his career.

"This," Swinney said, "is a big week for him. A big spring. A big, big, summer."