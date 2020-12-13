Clemson's Dabo believes WR Justyn Ross will play football again

CLEMSON — Coach Dabo Swinney on Sunday said he believes Justyn Ross will be able to play football again, but the Clemson wide receiver has not yet been cleared.

Ross, a junior, underwent surgery in June after learning he had a congenital fusion of the spine. Last week, he flew to Pittsburgh for a Tuesday appointment with Dr. Okonwo, the neurosurgeon who performed Ross' surgery.

It was believed the appointment would yield Ross a definitive answer on his football future. Swinney said the session "was encouraging," but Ross will be evaluated again at his next appointment, which will be some time after Jan. 1.

"There's two big boxes that have to be checked for him," Swinney said. "The first big box is these tests they put him through. ... Basically measuring his movements before surgery and now post-surgery, they were very pleased with the healing of the area. It's still not quite 100 percent, but it's, I think, ahead of what they could've expected."

Ross over his first two college seasons recorded 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is participating in practice but without contact.