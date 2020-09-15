Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei validating sacrifices made by his mother and father

CLEMSON — The American dream claims that a family's fortune can change in a generation. But not all dreams have happy endings.

Dave Uiagalelei, for example, believes he should be in the NFL right now. He would have been a great left tackle, he said.

Except the first-generation American never played a snap for his high school team. He was deemed academically ineligible, and, during his junior year, dropped out of Ganesha High School in Pomana, Calif.

"When things got hard, I would quit. That's me in a nutshell, having all the god-given talent and being able to do something in life, but I didn't do it," Dave said Monday. "I just chose the easy route out. And you already know what kind of life you get if you're always choosing the easy route."

His sons, D.J. and Matayo, understood that on a visceral level.

His parents had immigrated from American Samoa — an unincorporated U.S. territory — to provide him a better life. But he “couldn't put it together," he said. He quit.

For years, Dave's monthly salary as a Ponoma Unified School District (Calif.,) security guard was $2,700. So was his rent. And so he hustled, selling mattresses and working as a celebrity bodyguard, all to provide future opportunities for his kin.

There were no family vacations.

That’s why it hit hard when D.J. said he wanted to quit football. A third-grader playing with sixth- and seventh-graders, D.J. matched up physically with the older boys but was anxious about getting hit in the pocket.

"Don't be a quitter," Dave pleaded, his voice carrying the sound of someone who knew better. “Finish the season.”

So, yes, 'Big Dave,' a mountain of a man who has protected the likes of Rihanna and Chris Brown, D.J. Khaled and T-Pain, got emotional when his 19-year-old son trotted onto Truist Field on Saturday evening to spell Clemson's superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence against Wake Forest.

It's one thing to hear your son billed as the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the nation and the future of the sport's premier program. It's another to see him throw a football on national television.

D.J. didn’t tell his family he had won the backup quarterback job over redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh. They found out in real time.

"I'm looking at this TV, and I'm looking at Clemson football, and I see my son playing quarterback, it is one of the most amazing feelings," Dave said.

Mom's work ethic

D.J.’s mother, Tausha, echoed that sentiment Monday. She made sacrifices for her son, too. With Dave working around the clock, she needed to be home. The family also needed money. Travel baseball and football teams don’t pay for themselves.

She became a surrogate mother six times over, carrying and delivering children for families otherwise unable to procreate.

"There was no way I could've done all that I did and get them to the practices, wherever they needed to go if I was working a full-time job," Tausha said.

D.J. internalized his parents’ work ethic, setting his eyes on college football. He was in middle school when he discovered Clemson. Watching football on television one Saturday nearly 10 years ago, he saw a guy wearing orange and purple chucking long pass after long pass inside a stadium with a hill.

It was Tajh Boyd.

D.J. got an idea.

First Clemson impressions

"They were just throwing bombs, like boom, boom, boom," D.J. said. "I'm like, 'Man, this is the type of offense I want to play in.’”

That sentiment solidified as Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence won College Football Playoff national championships and raised the profile of the Clemson quarterback job. When he committed in May 2019, Tigers fans quickly labeled the California kid Lawrence’s heir apparent.

Then he enrolled in January and exceeded expectations. Lawrence gushed over the 6-foot-4, 250-pound rookie. So did coach Dabo Swinney, who even said D.J. sometimes makes Lawrence — the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — look “normal.”

Never mind that behind his goatee is a baby face, that Tausha has to remind him to wash his bed sheets and to purchase Spray 'n Wash.

D.J. — who was also a star pitcher at St. John Bosco High School (Calif.,) and hasn't ruled out a return to the mound at Clemson — is no conventional freshman quarterback.

“I haven’t seen someone throw a football as far as he’s thrown it,” right guard Will Putnam said.

He didn't get to chuck it against the Demon Deacons, finishing 2-of-3 passing for 16 yards. More playing time could be coming this Saturday against The Citadel, but in the meantime he's relishing the chance to learn from Lawrence.

"I'm right behind the best quarterback in the country, the best player," Uiagalelei said. "Aaron Rodgers, he went behind (Green Bay Packers legend) Brett Favre, and he got to pick his brain and learn from him.

"(Rodgers) got to see the game how (Favre) looks at it. Now look at him."

All Dave ever wanted was for his son to earn a free college education, to then get a job that paid enough money for D.J. to take his own family on vacation. But he knows bigger things could be coming. NFL scouts no doubt know his oldest son's name.

Sometimes, he’s learned, it takes more than one generation for the American dream to come true.