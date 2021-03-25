CLEMSON — Geoffrey Gilbert knows it sounds "psychotic."

But whatever works, right? And Gilbert, a Charleston native, has thrived as Clemson's closing pitcher this season. So if he happens to channel his inner demon as he steps atop the mound, so be it.

"I'm just looking at the opposing team and the opposing hitter and I almost absolutely despise them," Gilbert said. "It's getting in a state of mind to where I understand I'm the absolute best out there."

Gilbert, a sophomore, hasn't been in a ton of save situations this season — Clemson is 9-9 entering a weekend series at Boston College — but over 10 appearances and 17 innings of work he's been exceptional: 1.06 ERA, 26 strikeouts, two walks, two earned runs, one save.

"He's got a bulldog mentality," coach Monte Lee said of Gilbert. "He's got that killer instinct that you look for in a closer."

So when right-hander Carson Spiers left Clemson after last season to sign a free-agent contract with the Cincinnati Reds, vacating the closer role, Gilbert looked like a natural replacement.

Gilbert has always been a blue-collar worker, Lee said, dating back to his time at Bishop England High School. He savors high-pressure situations, and as a freshman he impressed in limited time. He had a .71 ERA over eight appearances and 12.2 innings, with 14 strikeouts and seven walks.

Gilbert, though, concedes he was an incomplete pitcher in 2020. In the middle of the preceding fall, he said, he had to throw his curveball "in the trash." He had thrown the off-speed pitch at around 73-75 mph in high school, but for some reason it was clocking in around 68-71 mph. And he couldn't locate it.

"A lot of hitters were just taking it," he said.

Forced to get creative, Gilbert honed in on his slider and worked on pounding the strike zone with fast balls.

"One thing I had more of a problem with in high school was just filling up the strike zone consistently with fastballs," Gilbert said. "Throwing (the curve) in the trash can was not a great feeling, but moving on and just understanding I had to really compete my tail off with a fastball, I think really bettered me to this point."

In the offseason, he fixed his curveball, moving away from the knuckle grip in favor of a two-seam grip. Now, Gilbert said, his curveball comes in at around 76-78 mph, with his slider at 82-84 mph and his fastball at 91-93 mph.

Opposing hitters have been flummoxed. But Gilbert is hardly content. There is always more work to be done, and he spends his time off the mound analyzing his most recent appearance on it.

Was his fastball efficient?

Did he place his sliders for strikes?

Did he get in to too many two-ball counts?

Gilbert last season took one important lesson from his personal "Mount Rushmore" of former teammates: Spiers, left-hander Sam Weatherly and right-hander Spencer Strider, the latter two of whom were selected in the five-round 2020 MLB Draft.

"Basically just learning from them, not ever being satisfied," Gilbert said. "I feel like if I become satisfied, then it's almost like my job is complete."

The Tigers, after an uneven start to the season, still believe they have what it takes to compete deep into the postseason, and the closer is a big part of that plan.

On March 21, Clemson hosted Virginia Tech in the rubber match of the weekend series. Lee's team hadn't picked up a series victory since opening weekend against Cincinnati, and just 12 days earlier had taken an embarrassing 12-2 loss to USC Upstate.

In the top of the eighth, with the Tigers and Hokies knotted at 1, Gilbert got the ball. He promptly gave up a homer to the first batter, triggering a celebration in the opposing dugout, then let the next two batters reach base on a single and a hit by pitch.

Lee stuck with Gilbert, however, and he worked his way out of the jam. In the bottom of the frame, Clemson shortstop James Parker hit a go-ahead, 3-run homer, and Gilbert closed the door in the ninth to seal the 4-2 win.

It was the kind of performance that validated Lee's decision to trust Gilbert as his closer, psychotic state of mind and all.

"That's kind of the epitome of a closer, is just the amount of emotions you've got to go through," Lee said. "He really has to compete on every single pitch, because the team is on his shoulders.

"But he embraces that. I think that's what makes him special."