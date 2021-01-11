Clemson's C.J. Spiller to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

CLEMSON — Clemson legend C.J. Spiller has been selected for the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

The running back is one of 11 players and two coaches who will be inducted as part of the Class of 2021 on Dec. 7.

Spiller, who joined coach Dabo Swinney's staff this season as a graduate intern, will be the program's eighth inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Coach Danny Ford, who led Clemson to the 1981 national championship, was the Tigers' most recent inductee, in 2017. Spiller will also join coach John Heisman (class of 1954), coach Jess Neely (1971), coach Frank Howard (1989), multi-sport standout Banks McFadden (1959), defensive back Terry Kinard (2001) and linebacker Jeff Davis (2007).

Spiller left Clemson in 2009 as one of the most prolific players in program history. As a senior he earned ACC Player of the Year honors after becoming the first player in conference history to gain 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in the same season. He scored 21 touchdowns during the campaign.

Spiller still holds ACC records for all-purpose yards (2,680 in 2009) and career yards (7,588).

"When Coach (Swinney) called me, I honestly didn't know what he was calling about," Spiller said in a statement. "He gave the whole spiel about how I was his first five-star recruit, his first first-rounder, first Pro Bowler, and he was like, 'Now, big dog, you're my first Hall of Famer.' I said, 'You're joking. Quit playing.' I was really speechless."

