Clemson's bye week perfect timing: 5 things Tigers focusing on after Notre Dame loss

CLEMSON — In the aftermath of Clemson's 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame last Saturday, the Tigers' first regular-season defeat in 37 games, coach Dabo Swinney settled in front of a camera somewhere inside the bowels of Notre Dame Stadium to address the media.

His face was long, his voice somber, but his words were full of hope.

"They'll bounce back," he insisted. "You saw what they're made of tonight. They'll bounce back."

Clemson won't have the chance to make good on Swinney's promise for another week, though. The Tigers have an open date this weekend before playing at Florida State on Nov. 21.

Here are five areas of focus for Clemson during the open date.

Diagnose run issues

Clemson's running game has been trending in the wrong direction for weeks, with last Saturday marking the nadir to this point.

Notre Dame outgained Clemson, 208-34, on the ground and Tigers starter Travis Etienne averaged 1.6 yards per carry on 28 carries. He lost a fumble in the second quarter that the Fighting Irish recovered for a touchdown.

Clemson is now 11th in the ACC in rushing yards per game (137.1).

The blame doesn't all fall on Etienne. The offensive line has been shaky. The group returned just one starter this season in junior Jackson Carman, and against Notre Dame, redshirt junior Matt Bockhorst went down with an injury.

“The biggest thing for us is just finishing blocks, being able to recognize when teams are going to force us to get off double-teams,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “Be in position with our hands and our feet to make sure that we can secure those single blocks so we can climb to the next level.”

Get Trevor healthy

Fortunately for Clemson, freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei performed admirably in relief of starter Trevor Lawence (COVID-19) the past two weeks against Boston College and Notre Dame.

Uiagalelei against the Fighting Irish completed 29 of 44 passes for 439 yards and two touchdowns. But there's no understating the value Lawrence brings to the field as a veteran leader.

Lawrence, for instance, might have had the poise to guide Clemson to victory in overtime last weekend. He is expected to be back for the Florida State game, with the extra week off providing him more time to ease back into things.

It's clear Clemson has a special quarterback of the future in Uiagalelei. But for the rest of this season, as the Tigers chase a fourth national title, Lawrence will be the engine.

Get defense healthy

Lawrence wasn't the only starter missing against Notre Dame.

On defense, linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. and defensive tackle Tyler Davis were unavailable. And during the game, safeties Nolan Turner and Lannden Zanders, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and defensive end Justin Mascoll all went down with injuries.

The weekend off couldn't come at a better time for defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit.

Keep spirits high

To be clear, Clemson's College Football Playoff hopes are still very much alive. If the Tigers can win their final three regular-season games and then knock off Notre Dame in a likely ACC Championship bout, they will earn a bid to the playoff.

But it would be understandable if the team needed some time to process what happened in South Bend, Ind. The defeat marked the end of Clemson's 28-game winning streak against ACC opponents and a 50-game winning streak in games played on Saturdays.

Clemson, simply put, is not used to losing.

The time off, if used properly, can provide Clemson with some time to bond and rally together as the stretch run approaches.

Follow virus protocol

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the nation, and college football is no exception. Both No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State's games for this weekend were canceled because of localized outbreaks.

Clemson over the summer had at least 37 players test positive for the coronavirus. It's imperative for Tigers players and coaches to keep their circles tight during the off week.