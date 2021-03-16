CLEMSON — Shortly after arriving March 15 in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament, Clemson men's basketball coach Brad Brownell hopped on the phone with an old friend. The city had brought back some fond memories.

"It's a long way from El Lago North Drive to the NCAA Tournament," Todd Sturgeon said.

Back in the early 1990s, Sturgeon and Brownell shared a dingy two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on the south side of Indianapolis while cutting their teeth for old University of Indianapolis coach Royce Waltman.

Sturgeon was Waltman's assistant coach, and Brownell was the graduate assistant. They often worked deep into the night, digging into buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken at the apartment while diagraming the Division III program's future.

"The memories are invaluable," said Sturgeon, who later succeeded Waltman as Indianapolis' head coach. "But you would never do it again."

Brownell, to be clear, would rather the tournament be held at sites around the nation, as is custom. But because of COVID-19 concerns, every game this year will be played in Indianapolis. Brownell, whose No. 7-seed Tigers play No. 10-seed Rutgers in the first round March 19, is embracing the homecoming.

"I've already gotten hit up by a lot of friends for tickets," Brownell said March 14. "I'm familiar with a lot of the arenas, and (it'll) be cool to take my team to some of those places and play."

Brownell is a native of Evansville, Indiana, about 180 miles south of Indianapolis. Evansville is home to the University of Southern Indiana, where Stan Gouard, another Waltman disciple, is the head men's basketball coach.

"A lot of people know and keep up with Brad," Gouard said. "A lot of people around here are pretty happy with what he's doing down there at Clemson."

Brownell and Gouard never overlapped on the same staff, but Gouard joined Sturgeon's staff at Indianapolis in 2002. By then Brownell was the head coach at UNC Wilmington, but often came back to the city to recruit, catch up with old pals and pick up a meal at Steak 'n Shake.

The two coaches kept in touch, and Clemson graduate manager Kylen Butler previously worked under Gouard at Southern Indiana.

"I told Kylen Butler a couple days ago, I said, 'You make sure if you do one thing, it's get Brad Brownell some Steak 'n Shake,'" Gouard said.

Brownell's ties to the city go beyond hamburgers and french fries. It was there that he learned how to be a coach. Attention to detail on Waltman's was hyper-emphasized, Sturgeon said, and the trio often spent more time mapping out practice than actually running it.

Sturgeon recalled one game at Ashland University in Ohio. Indianapolis had arrived by bus the day of the game and came out flat in the first half.

Waltman and Sturgeon wanted to make some Xs and Os changes at halftime. Brownell, who was normally the one calming down Waltman — a disciple of the famously angry Bobby Knight — had other ideas.

Brownell was fuming. The team's effort was lacking, he said.

"Finally coach Waltman's like, 'Hell, go tell them. Don't tell me,'" Sturgeon said. "Coach and I stood out and laughed in the hallway while Brad is tearing into those guys.

"And we came back and won. ... That was him as a young coach, he's the lowest ranking guy on the staff, but had the ability to inspire and get after guys. And guys listened to him."

They still do. For the past 11 years, Brownell's stood on the Clemson sideline with a furrowed brow and a scowl on his face. When he talks, players pay attention.

Brownell learned tough love from Waltman. Waltman died in 2014, but his influence lives on through Brownell, as well as Dick Bender, another former assistant now on Brownell's staff.

There will be limited attendance at this year's tournament, but for Brownell, every game will have a home-court feel.

"One thing about Indiana," Gouard said, "is they support their own."