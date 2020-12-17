Clemson's Booth has rewritten his story since throwing 'The Punch' seen around the nation

CLEMSON — The mother's eyes jolted open just in time for the punch.

Francine Booth had spent the morning of Oct. 19, 2019 behind the wheel, shepherding her family seven hours from Gwinnett County, Ga., to Louisville, Ky. They left home at 2 a.m. and watched the sun rise from the highway.

The No. 3 Clemson football team was in town, and Francine wanted to catch a glimpse of the freshman cornerback wearing No. 23.

The Clemson/Louisville game was scheduled to kick off around noon. Francine led her children inside Cardinal Stadium and mingled with their new seatmates. One friendly couple offered to take a photo of the Booths, and Francine returned the favor.

The game started, and at some point, Francine let her eyes rest. Then: "Mommy! Mommy! Wake up! It's Drew!"

It was Alicia, her 19-year-old daughter. Alicia was pointing toward her twin brother, Andrew Booth Jr., that little-known freshman wearing No. 23 for the Tigers.

"No, Drew!" Francine screamed. She could tell something bad was about to happen. She could see it in her son's body language. He was dripping in anger.

Off to the side of an otherwise ho-hum punt return, Booth threw a Louisville player to the ground and pinned him down, jockeying for an opening like a UFC light heavyweight. He found it. Wham!

Hysteria spread through the stadium.

Who throws a punch during a football game?

"Get him off the field!" shouted the man seated beside the woman with whom Francine had traded camera shots.

Since that moment, Booth has done everything possible to change the narrative around him.

He's earned recognition for his superlative athletic ability, leaping into one acrobatic interception after another for the Tigers. Entering No. 3 Clemson's ACC Championship game against No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday, Booth has started in four of 10 games and recorded 28 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

But fans can be limited in patience and perspective. They are quick to heap praise, and maybe even quicker to demand penance. Players are cast as either heroes or villains, and in the immediate aftermath of the The Punch, as Booth was escorted off the field, it was clear to which role he'd been assigned.

The stadium morphed into a distinct sound, coming from Cardinals and Tigers fans alike. It sounded a lot like his last name:

"BOOO!"

'What did I do?'

"I don't shy away from it," Booth said Wednesday, about 14 months removed from The Punch. "I could talk to anyone about it."

Booth, now a key contributor to defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit, knows what happened in Louisville doesn't define him. But he understands for some it might still be the first thing that comes to mind upon hearing his name.

The Punch was covered in exhaustive detail, in local and in national publications. On social media some called for Booth to be kicked off the team. On ESPN's Get Up! former NFL coach Rex Ryan commended coach Dabo Swinney's punishment for Booth: while the rest of the team flew back to Clemson, Booth had to ride the managers' bus home.

Francine, Alicia and the family's two youngest — 11-year-old Avery and 6-year-old Aubrey — sent him off. They were all wearing Clemson jerseys with Booth's number. Before the bus left, Booth sent his mother a text:

"You guys take off those jerseys, so no one will mess with you."

Avery, for one, refused. As the group approached the hotel he held his head high, arms swinging behind him.

"He walked 10 feet ahead of us with his jersey on, with that 23 blazing," Francine said.

Booth, though, was in no mood for defiance on the ride home. He looked out the window, searching for himself amid the never-ending cascade of trees and highways. He closed his eyes. A call with his pastors, Veta and Gerard Blanding, provided some clarity

"The devil can swoop in so fast, and be in and out," Booth said. "He can embarrass you for that moment in time, and then just leave.

"As soon as I got up off the ground I was like, 'What did I do?' I couldn't believe I blacked out like that."

Pain can turn mortals into versions of themselves they hardly recognize.

To his mother, father and six siblings, Booth is the baby-faced, high-voiced center of attention. He's Avery's fashion icon. In high school, Alicia would manage his schedule on days of games: she'd braid his hair before, hand him water bottles during and chase girls away after. Every night, Booth FaceTime calls his mom.

But chronic pain can wear away at the body and pollute the soul. Booth as a child was diagnosed with Osgood-Schlatter disease, which is an inflammation in the area below the knee. That went away with time, but then he got tendinitis in his knee in high school.

In January, he underwent surgery to repair a tear in his patella tendon in his right knee. It's unclear if the tear was present during the Louisville game, but Booth said at that point his knee felt no better than 80 percent.

"No one really knew the level of pain he was in," Francine said. "When I talked to the surgeon after, they said he had bone growing on the back of his knee. The non-surgical treatments they were giving him were making it worse."

Booth kept that quiet, for the most part. It is not in his nature to share the innermost details of his life. Just like he didn't tell the world that on Valentine's Day his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Instead he focused on his goals, and during Clemson's 41-23 win over Virginia on Oct. 3 he made a leaping, one-handed interception over a 6-7 Cavaliers receiver. This time, social media users lavished praise on the 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back.

The villain had become the hero.

Francine missed the interception. She was in an intensive care unit (ICU) after complications from a double mastectomy. But she was watching on Oct. 24 when Booth recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Clemson's 47-21 win over Syracuse. That Saturday was designated Clemson's breast cancer awareness game, and Booth was wearing pink gloves when he scooped up the ball.

He sent the gloves to his mother and she placed them on a shelf in her home office. But when Francine looks at the gloves, she's reminded of a different moment from that game.

It was a punt return. As Booth ran down the field, a Syracuse player pushed him to the ground. When he popped up another pushed him from behind. He turned, abruptly, and got in the aggressor's face.

Except this time he turned away. He made off for the sideline. He kept his fist to himself.

"That's who he is," Francine said. "Kentucky is not who he is, in any shape, form or fashion. That is not who my son is. It's not like he made a whole 360.

"He made a mistake."