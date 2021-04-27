Clemson walk-on QB ready to make believers out of Tigers' fans

WEST COLUMBIA — Hunter Helms looked at the projector and saw a vision of what his future could be. It was in February of 2020, a few weeks before COVID-19 would turn the world upside down, and Helms sat in a conference room in downtown Columbia with his trainer Perry Orth, a former South Carolina quarterback.

Orth had walked on at USC, much like Helms was preparing to do at Clemson, and now he wanted to transport his pupil to the night of Sept. 12, 2015. He pulled up YouTube. There was Orth, in the middle of Williams-Brice Stadium, throwing his first career touchdown pass. The Gamecocks faithful came unglued.

"I played it for him a couple times, and I said, 'Man, I want you, more than anything, more than you can know, to experience this same feeling,'" Orth said.

Few sports storylines resonate like the plucky walk-on turned hero. It's appeal is its accessibility: If that kid can make it, why can't I? Helms, like Orth before him, might very well end up getting the chance to live out the fantasy.

Helms, the Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia) product, last summer turned down a scholarship offer from South Florida to enroll at Clemson, where he stepped into a crowded quarterbacks room as a preferred walk-on and with no guarantee to ever see the field.

In 2020, however, Helms appeared in three games and excelled. On Oct. 17 he threw for two touchdowns in the Tigers' 73-7 at Georgia Tech, becoming the first walk-on in program history to accomplish such a feat, and he finished the season 9-of-12 passing for 77 yards.

And when Clemson kicks off the 2021 season against Georgia on Sept. 4 at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, Helms is likely to be quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's primary backup. The Tigers planned for 6-3, 220-pound Taisun Phommachanh to fill the backup, but after Phommachanh suffered a likely torn Achilles in Clemson's spring game April 3, Helms slid into the spot.

Even Orth is a little dumbstruck.

"I never realized," Orth said, "that he was going to be potentially a sprained ankle away from being QB1 at Clemson."

Helms plans to make believers out of everyone else.

"A lot of people were scared to be part of that quarterback room, with a bunch of 4- and 5- star quarterbacks," Helms' father, Todd Helms, said. "He said, 'If my best ain't good enough, then at least I'll know.'"

Whenever Helms leaves Clemson, there will be no news cycle dedicated to debating the size of the "chip" on his shoulder, like there was for Trevor Lawrence last week.

Lawrence, the outgoing Tigers quarterback who is likely to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29, took some heat for comments he made in a Sports Illustrated profile.

Lawrence, unlike many other star players, had said he does not use the game to validate his self-worth, and that he is not motivated by doubters. It was taboo for a sports-media industrial complex that expects its star athletes to be singularly focused on winning, no matter the factors working against them.

Helms fits better into that archetype. The 6-1, 210-pound redshirt freshman looks more like a choir boy than a Division I quarterback, with his neatly combed blond hair and freckled babyface. He was a 3-star recruit who threw for almost 10,000 passing yards in high school, but in an era of increasingly mobile quarterbacks, Helms is a true pocket passer. He is also, according to those around him, a product of indefatigable work ethic.

In high school, he'd get to Gray Collegiate around 6 o'clock most mornings to watch film in the tiny windowless room on the second floor of the athletics office.

"Then we would meet again during his off period for another hour," Gray assistant football coach Brett Bethune said. "And a lot of times, we'd meet even more. He was spending two, three hours a day just game-planning and prepping, film work. And that doesn't even count what he was doing on his own at home."

Helms comes from a football family. His father coached high school and junior college football, including at Brookland-Cayce High School (Cayce), where his son was a ball boy.

Todd Helms, a retired lieutenant colonel from the S.C. Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves, left coaching in 2012 to start Gray, a public charter school with an enrollment of around 600 that allows students to earn college credit with an increased focus on athletics. It is an unremarkable campus, a series of character-less buildings amid a residential neighborhood. But it is the people that make it come alive. And for four years, Helms played a starring role.

Helms was Gray's starting quarterback by his sophomore season, and it wasn't long before he put the fledgling school on the map. One night, after a recruiting visit to Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., Helms and his mother Kathryn drove through the night to be at a 7-on-7 tournament in Charlotte the next morning after their flight got canceled.

"He basically got out the car, put his cleats on and started playing," Bethune said.

He was powered by a dream. In 2018, he tagged along with former classmate Juwon Gary on an unofficial basketball visit to Clemson.

Helms' father is a South Carolina fan, but his mother is a Clemson fan, and as a kid he lived in an orange and purple world. He wasn't allowed inside the Tigers' football facility that day, so he sat in awe on a statue outside, feet dangling above the words 'Clemson Tigers.'

Two years later, after he had put the finishing touches on a gilded high school career, he had a decision to make. He could attend South Florida, which had offered him a scholarship and a chance to play right away alongside Gray wide receiver Omarion Dollison, or he could take his chances at Clemson.

A dinner with Orth at the Chipotle in downtown Columbia proved to be clarifying.

"I said, 'Dabo Swinney doesn't give a rat's ass if you are a 5-star or a negative-star, he is going to do whatever it takes to win football games for Clemson. If you feel like you're capable of doing it, you won't be able to live with yourself knowing you didn't at least try, then go do it,'" Orth said. "And he did."

Clemson, to be clear, is Uiagalalei's team. If Helms ends up the starter in 2021, it'll mean something has gone terribly off plan. But Helms, like his father, is a builder.

In addition to Gray, Todd has helped to build Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant and Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill. And Helms has built himself into a quarterback who's next in line for a national championship contender.