CLEMSON — Tony Elliott knows how Wofford players and coaches are likely to feel when they enter Death Valley on Saturday

As a former assistant at S.C. State and Furman, both FCS programs like Wofford, Elliott got to experience coaching against much-hyped Power 5 programs on the road.

Clemson, of course, is not any Power 5 team. The No. 4 Tigers are the defending national champions with a roster that features some of the sport's most recognizable names.

"They're going to be excited to play. They're probably going to walk in the stadium and have that moment of like, 'Man, this is what I dreamed it would be,'" said Elliott, Clemson's co-offensive coordinator. "But once the game starts, it's competition. They're going to go out there and compete. They're going to play to win. They're showing up with the mindset that they're going to win this game."

Such a result would mark a monumental upset — Clemson is favored by 46½ points — and in all likelihood knock the Tigers out of contention for a College Football Playoff bid.

Elliott insists Clemson will be prepared for the matchup. He referenced Clemson's 2011 game against Wofford, when the Tigers entered halftime tied with the Terriers at 21.

Coach Dabo Swinney remembers getting booed as he approached the locker room for the break.

"That was a tough day," Swinney said. "But we won. I remember that more than anything."

Indeed, the Tigers came away from that Sept. 10, 2011 matchup with a 35-27 victory. Such a slim margin of victory in 2019 would likely trigger panic from Tigers fans.

"This is going to be the biggest game of their season. It's kind of like their bowl game," Elliott said of Wofford. "It's a good thing for the state."

Terriers rushing attack

Similar to Boston College last week, Wofford enters the game with a strong rushing attack. The Terriers average 361.7 yards per game, the second-best mark in FCS.

A big chunk of that production comes from senior quarterback Joe Newman, who runs the triple option from the shotgun.

"They do a very nice job in their presentation," defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. "The things they present to the defense force you to play with great discipline and be physical and not get bored doing the little things well."

Newman has run for 760 yards this season. Last week marked the first time he attempted more than 17 passes in a game all season, completing 14 of 23 for 134 yards in the team's 35-34 win overtime over Chattanooga.

"The scheme neutralizes your skill," Venables said. "It becomes a leverage and a numbers game."

Xavier Thomas making progress

Defensive end Xavier Thomas was back to practicing in pads this week after missing the Tigers' previous two games with a concussion.

Thomas, a sophomore from Florence, had recorded 15 tackles and two sacks in six games before his injury.

Swinney said Thomas is unlikely to play Saturday.

"Really encouraged with where he is," Swinney said. "Our plan is for him to be ready to go and try to hold him, but get him back pregame and all that stuff."

Swinney said he's also likely to keep defensive tackle Xavier Kelly (shoulder) and safety Denzel Johnson (shoulder) out of Saturday's contest.

Swinney supports 'collegiate model'

In the wake of the NCAA's decision Tuesday to allow college athletes to benefit from their "name, image and likeness," Swinney weighed in on the topic.

The decision directs each of the NCAA's three divisions to immediately consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies.

"I've always said I'm against the professionalization of college athletics and the devaluation of education," Swinney said. "If we professionalize college we might as well coach the pros.

"I think it's a positive that there's going to be some conversation. But I'm for the collegiate model, I'm 100 percent for the collegiate model and the value of education. That's never going to change with me. Our country needs that and these kids need that."

Prediction

Clemson 61, Wofford 3