CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers are in championship phase.

That was clear last Saturday, when coach Dabo Swinney instructed his players to suit up in their orange pants, which is done only when Clemson has an opportunity to clinch a championship. Indeed, with a 55-10 win at N.C. State, the Tigers earned the ACC Atlantic Division title for the fifth season in a row.

That became possible only after Wake Forest fell to Virginia Tech earlier in the day; a Demon Deacons win over the Hokies would've made Clemson's game against Wake Forest this Saturday for the division crown.

Clemson's romp through the regular season has always been the prologue to an expected College Football Playoff run. Saturday is likely to bring more of the same, and will be more about Clemson avoiding injuries and maintaining its strength than anything else.

Here are four keys for the Tigers to avoid an upset:

Make Wake QB uncomfortable

Wake Forest boasts the second-best offense in the ACC (35.7 points per game), but quarterback Jamie Newman will be without two of his favorite weapons Saturday.

Wide receivers Sage Surratt (shoulder surgery) and Scotty Washington (undisclosed injury) will not be available, meaning it'll be up to Newman to get creative and find ways to move the ball. Surratt, the ACC's leading receiver with 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns, found out this week that his season is over.

Coach Dabo Swinney said the Demon Deacons are still dangerous on offense.

"They're pretty good up front," Swinney said. "They're physical. And they're finishers."

Newman, a junior, is 182-of-282 passing for 2,297 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 301 yards and five touchdowns on 110 attempts.

Stopping him will be key to Clemson's defensive gameplan.

Get Etienne the ball

Running back Travis Etienne has rushed for 100 or more yards in five consecutive games, despite not having more than 17 carries in any of those contests. That is extremely efficient and consistent.

The Tigers would be wise to get Etienne the ball Saturday, both in the running and passing games. Etienne has grown as a blocker and as a pass catcher this season, Swinney said, and the Clemson offense has hummed.

In Wake Forest's 36-17 loss at Virginia Tech last week, the Deacons allowed the Hokies to rush for 228 yards. It wouldn't be a stretch to imagine Clemson reaching a similar total Saturday, especially considering Etienne's recent performances.

"Right now I'm just enjoying the moment," said Etienne, who is 329 yards away from breaking the Tigers' all-time rushing record.

Lean into senior day emotions

Before the game, Clemson will honor its senior class, which is 51-3 over the last four seasons. The group includes safeties Tanner Muse and K'Von Wallace and offensive linemen Gage Cervenka, Tremayne Anchrum, John Simpson and Sean Pollard, among others.

Saturday might also mark the final home games for Etienne, linebacker Isaiah Simmons and wide receiver Tee Higgins. All three are juniors who will be eligible for the NFL draft after this season and all project as first- or second-round selections.

It will all make for an emotional environment at Death Valley, which has been the setting for one dominant Tigers win after another this campaign.

In a regular season high on expectations and low on challenging matchups, the Tigers sometimes have had to get creative in finding motivation. For the seniors — and maybe some high-achieving juniors — the chance to earn a win in their final home game will provide plenty of fuel.

"It hasn't hit me yet," Anchrum said. "It's going to hit me really differently when I come down The Hill for the last time. I have had such a special experience here. It can't be replicated. It can't be bought again. If I had a chance to do it all over again, I probably would."

Remember the bigger picture

This is a repeat from last week, but it still holds weight — perhaps even more so now that Clemson is ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff poll.

The Tigers now control their own destiny, meaning they are almost assured a spot in the playoff so long as they don't drop any of their three remaining games (including the ACC Championship on Dec. 7.)

Wake Forest might be the most talented conference opponent Clemson has played this season. But the Tigers, per Swinney, are starting now to play their best football.

Run up a big lead through three quarters — preferably two — and let the reserves have at it. No need to risk injury at the tail end of what should be a comfortable victory for the Tigers.

Prediction

Clemson 63, Wake Forest 10