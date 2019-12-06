CHARLOTTE — They stood on opposite sides of the trophy Friday afternoon, Clemson's Dabo Swinney to the right, Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall to the left.

It was, on the surface, a photo opportunity ahead of this weekend's ACC Championship featuring the two headlining coaches. Then the two were asked to shake hands for the cameras, and as Mendenhall leaned into Swinney, he shyly poked the trophy with one finger, then grasped the grip of the architect of the ACC's resident powerhouse.

Mendenhall then ceded the Bank of America Stadium press room to Swinney. A pair of ACC staffers lifted the trophy back onto a podium beside the lectern.

"That thing's heavy," Swinney said, smiling.

He would know. Clemson, after all, has won the previous four conference championships. Standing in the Tigers' way Saturday is their fifth different opponent in as many seasons from the ACC's Coastal Division, which Virginia won by beating Virginia Tech, 39-30, in the regular season's final week.

Unlike the SEC and the Big Ten, the ACC's title game is not a meeting between two established national powers. It's a matchup between a national title contender and a program striving to be one.

In addressing the media Friday, Mendenhall spoke of building the program from the ground up, and the work that still needs to be done. Swinney has already done that work. Now, the Cavaliers are all that stand between Clemson and a fifth consecutive College Football Playoff berth.

Here are four keys to victory for the Tigers, slotted No. 3 in the CFP rankings, against Virginia.

Contain Bryce Perkins

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins is one of the most dangerous playmakers in the conference, given his ability to make plays with his arm and his legs. This season he's 265-of-413 passing for 2,949 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions, in addition to having rushed for 687 yards and 11 touchdowns on 196 carries.

Mendenhall said most everything runs through Perkins on Virginia's offense. That's a helpful revelation for Clemson's ACC-leading defense. Stop Perkins, and the Tigers have a good shot at winning.

That might be easier said than done, though, as Swinney pointed out Friday.

"He's a super, super player," Swinney said.

Exploit lack of Bryce Hall

Virginia has been without perhaps its best defensive player, senior Bryce Hall, since mid-October, when the cornerback suffered a season-ending ankle injury. His absence has been significant.

"We were in the top of the league in almost every category defensively prior to him getting hurt," Medenhall said. "Our pass defense currently ranks 11th in the ACC. You could just put, 'because Bryce Hall' right next to that. We've had to adapt, overcome and adjust, schematically and leadership-wise to account for him."

Clemson has had little trouble exploiting opposing team's secondaries this season, and that task is made easier Saturday given Perkins' absence.

Swinney earlier in the week said quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be a Heisman Trophy candidate. Saturday, the sophomore has an opportunity to impress on a big stage.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne

Clemson has two of the ACC's biggest weapons in Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, the conference's Player of the Year. With a championship on the line, the Tigers should make sure both have as many playmaking opportunities as possible.

Last week, Clemson used Etienne as a kick returner. The Tigers should do so again, in addition to ensuring Lawrence has plenty of chances to air out long passes.

Win big and leave 'no doubt'

Clemson has strived to leave "no doubt" in games this season. Now it's time for the Tigers to leave no doubt for the CFP committee, which, Swinney jokingly said last week, isn't a fan of Clemson.

The Tigers are favored to win by four touchdowns. The talent disparity between the two programs is vast, and as long as Clemson stays focused, it should have little issue earning the victory.

And though it seems the Tigers are a lock for the CFP if they win the ACC championship, a definitive victory would leave no doubt.

Prediction

Clemson 51, Virginia 7