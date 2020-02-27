Clemson vs. USC baseball: 'The greatest rivalry in college baseball'

CLEMSON — Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee wants his hitters to relax. The Tigers' bats are pressing, Lee conceded after the team's 5-3 loss to East Tennessee State on Tuesday.

The only way to break through the slump, Lee said, is for Clemson's position players to take a step back and be present in the moment. It's a sound strategy, sure. But the three games on Clemson's schedule this weekend hardly represent a low-stress environment.

The Tigers, instead, play archrival South Carolina in a series sure to be full of tension.

"It's going to be about as competitive of an environment as the guys can play in," Lee said. "But that's why they chose to come to Clemson. I mean, you come to Clemson to play in the greatest rivalry in college baseball and play in big-time series against big-time opponents.

"Hopefully they'll embrace it."

Though the Palmetto State will be paying extra attention to baseball this weekend, the larger college baseball environment is likely to be less engaged than normal. Neither the Tigers (7-1) nor the Gamecocks (6-2) are ranked.

Lee insisted that dynamic won't impact either team's mentality.

"They know what the rivalry is all about," he said. "They know what the series is all about. Both teams are going to be ready regardless if they're ranked or not. That's irrelevant in terms of how these teams are going to compete going into the weekend."

The series will include a Friday game at Founders Park in Columbia, a Saturday neutral site game at Segra Park in Columbia and a Sunday game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. It comes at a critical juncture for Lee's team, which has had seven of eight games decided by two runs or less.

Lee is pleased with his pitchers' performance so far — left-hander Sam Weatherly, right-handers Davis Sharpe and Spencer Strider will start this weekend — but the offense has been slow to catch up.

The Tigers are averaging just three runs per game and are hitting .243 with a .357 on-base percentage. Outfielder Kier Meredith believes the offense is primed to turn a corner, though.

"When you go back and look at our at-bats, got a lot of line outs in there. Don't think we're striking out as much as we have in the past," he said. "I think we're having good at-bats. We just can't catch a break right now. But I definitely think we're on the verge of breaking."

Meredith, for what it's worth, has been a bright spot for Clemson. After missing much of 2018-19 with injuries, the redshirt sophomore has reached base via a hit or a walk in all eight of Clemson's games, and is hitting .444 with a double, two RBIs, five runs and two steals. He's hitting .643 with runners on base and .714 with runners in scoring position.

He went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run against East Tennessee State. Designated hitter Davis Sharpe went 3-for-4 in the contest, but it wasn't enough for the Tigers.

Sharpe knows it's imperative for the team to enter the USC series with a clear mindset. The sophomore, who also pitches for Clemson, said he put too much pressure on himself last season as the Tigers dropped two of three games to the Gamecocks.

"I hyped it up myself and I don't think I played that well," he said. "We just need to get into it, just play loose. Everyone know's what's on the line."